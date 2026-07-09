ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Atlanta DFA’d Azócar to make room for outfielder Eli White, who has been reinstated from the paternity list.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Atlanta Braves DFA 5-Year MLB Player During Pirates Series