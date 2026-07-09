Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves DFA 5-Year MLB Player During Pirates Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Roughly three hours before the series finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves announced that they designated outfielder José Azócar for assignment.

Atlanta DFA’d Azócar to make room for outfielder Eli White, who has been reinstated from the paternity list.

More to come.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves DFA 5-Year MLB Player During Pirates Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x