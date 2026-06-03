Braves Finally Get Sean Murphy Update During Blue Jays Series

The Atlanta Braves have been without both starting catcher Drake Baldwin and backup Sean Murphy for quite a while now. For Sean Murphy, he fractured his finger during the first series he played with the Braves this season.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on May 12):

“The Braves announced that catcher Sean Murphy has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 11th, with a fractured left middle finger. Fellow catcher Sandy León was signed to a big league deal to replace Murphy on the roster.”

The timeline for his return was set at six to eight weeks. Drake Baldwin has been dealing with an oblique injury.

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Braves Receive Sean Murphy Update on Tuesday

Before the Braves’ opening game in a three-game series with the Blue Jays, manager Walt Weiss spoke with reporters covering the team, and Grant McAuley had this to say regarding Sean Murphy:

“#Braves C Sean Murphy is out of the cast and now wearing a splint for the broken finger on his left hand, but Walt Weiss said it’ll still be several weeks before he begins baseball activities.”



It’s been a few weeks since Murphy broke that finger, and he will need a few more to recover, which fits the 6-8 weeks timeline, but the Braves could use some added depth at catcher right about now.

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Sean Murphy with the Braves

The Atlanta Braves still owe Sean Murphy a hefty amount of the six-year, $73 million contract he signed before the 2023 season, and after 2023, Atlanta has not seen much in return from Murphy.

AthlonSports writer Segun Ajayi also hit this piece of Sean Murphy news:

“While that marks progress in his recovery, Braves manager Walt Weiss said the 31-year-old still faces several more weeks before he can resume any baseball work as Atlanta continues to take a cautious approach with one of its most experienced players. Murphy suffered the injury in mid-May, only days after returning from another lengthy absence. The injury marked another setback in what has been a frustrating period for Murphy.”

Sean Murphy has failed to appear in 10o+ games in each of the past two seasons, while also not hitting above .200, and there isn’t much reason for optimism this season that he will reach those numbers.

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