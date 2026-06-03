Chicago Cubs Make Matt Shaw Announcement During Athletics Series

The Chicago Cubs are currently taking on the Athletics in a three-game series this week at Wrigley Field. The Cubs dropped the first game of the series, 2-1.

There has been a lot of news surrounding the Cubs regarding recent roster moves and player transactions. For instance, Edward Cabrera is expected to make a start this weekend, and Matthew Boyd is back with the team and could be activated any day now. Chicago is also awaiting the return of Matt Shaw, who is currently on a rehab stint.

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Chicago Cubs Get Matt Shaw News

On Tuesday, Matt Shaw officially started his rehab assignment. CBSSports wrote (on June 3):

“Shaw started the game in center field in what was his first game action in over two weeks. He should not require many more, if any, rehab at-bats before returning to the Cubs’ active roster. Shaw is working his way back from mid-back tightness.”

Matt Shaw has been featured in recent trade rumors from MLB reporters, but the Cubs would like ly want to see more of him before they make an ultimate decision on his future. Matt Shaw has played in parts of just two MLB seasons, and he was considered one of the team’s top prospects for a long time. However, the Cubs showed no hesitance to offload one of their top prospects in Owen Caissie this offseason to land a big arm in Cabrera.

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Matt Shaw’s MLB Career

It hasn’t been very long, but Matt Shaw certainly has some stats to showcase over parts of the last two MLB seasons.

In 2026, Shaw has taken 95 at-bats and is batting .242 with three home runs and 12 RBI.

He was called up to make his MLB debut in 2025, and over 488 total at-bats in his young career, Shaw is batting .230 with 16 home runs, three triples, 27 doubles, and an OPS+ of 97, which isn’t bad at all to start your career.

Chicago is currently 32-29, which is good for fourth place in the NL Central. The Cubbies are 3-7 in their last 10 games, and wins have been hard to come by for the Cubs since mid-May.

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