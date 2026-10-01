Braves’ Michael Harris II Gets Strong Words After Poor Phillies Game

After a late-inning rally by the Philadelphia Phillies, the Atlanta Braves (like the Phillies) are officially on the ropes, and on Thursday, the three-game series will be decided between the two NL East foes.

A lot of blame can be tossed around after the Braves couldn’t muster much offense on Wednesday afternoon, but how much of a factor did Michael Harris II have in the loss?

Harris II had a very strong performance in game one, but in game two, he went just 1-for-5 (a bloop single in the 10th inning) and had two devastating double plays.

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Michael Harris II Named One to Blame After Phillies

Shortly after the Thursday afternoon game between the Phillies and Braves, FanSided.com’s Chris Landers was quick to hand out some blame to a few Braves players.

Well, rightfully so, reliever Dylan Lee headlined the group, but here is why Landers believes Harris II had a part in the crushing loss:

“Braves fans know all too well how maddening a player Harris II can be. When he’s right, he’s electric; when he’s not, his lack of plate discipline is truly brutal to watch. We got the latter version on Wednesday, and Atlanta is now facing elimination because of it.”

Michael Harris II had a really strong offensive season in 2026, but Landers does have a point; he can be a bit inconsistent at times.

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Michael Harris II Has Had Solid Season with Braves

Although the two double plays for Mike Harris on Wednesday put a dent in the Braves’ chances to win, the team’s everyday center fielder has had a productive season.

However, with that being said, what you did in the regular season matters a lot less in the MLB playoffs.

Harris II, along with the other cast of Atlanta hitters (who all deserve SOME blame for the lackluster performance this afternoon), will have another chance on Thursday afternoon to put Wednesday’s woes behind them and advance to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round of the playoffs.

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