Atlanta Braves News & Rumors: Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider, Top FA Targets

Major League Baseball’s GM meeting are officially underway in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week, and on Tuesday afternoon, a lot of information surfaced surrounding the Atlanta Braves.

Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos spoke with reporters about various topics to provide major updates on players, trade scenarios, and what the future may hold for the organization this offseason.

Among the major things that Anthopoulos noted were star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., starter Spencer Strider, and how active the team may be in free agency this Winter.

Let’s get into all the details….

More MLB on Heavy: 4-Year Atlanta Braves Player Quietly Still a Free Agent After Release from Team

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Prediction Offloads Anthony Volpe for Rangers’ $325 Million All-Star in 4-Player Deal

Braves’ GM Shuts Down Ronald Acuña Jr. Trade Rumors

Immediately following the 2026 season, there were slight murmurs that the Atlanta Braves could look to trade Ronald Acuña Jr. this offseason.

However, Anthopoulos quickly shut those down on Tuesday (11/10) by saying:

“We are not trading Ronald Acuña Jr. Put it in bold.”

“There have been zero conversations. Like zero. None. No phone calls incoming, outgoing, zero. He’s a huge part of the club.”

“We need him. We need to add to him.”

All of those rumors are now ‘unfounded ‘, as the Braves exercised the option on Ronald Acuña’s contract earlier this month.

What Is the Latest on Spencer Strider??

Anthopoulos also provided an important injury update on Spencer Strider, and that was that he should be ready to go for Spring Training next season.

The plan is to be cautious with Strider, as he wasn’t able to return to the rotation in 2026 after an arm injury sidelined him in June.

Strider’s role could very well change in 2027, as Atlanta may look to add starting pitchers this offseason. It’s not a slight to Strider, but the truth is the Braves were able to find success without him in the rotation last season, and perhaps he could be in a bullpen role in ’27 if the Braves are able to add a pair of starters in free agency.

Who Are the Braves’ Top Free Agent Targets?

Undoubtedly, the Braves will focus on retaining their top internal free agents before seeking talent elsewhere.

The three players the Braves should hope to retain are Raisel Iglesias, Mauricio Dubon, and Tyler Mahle.

Outside of those names, Atlanta may make a run for Seiya Suzuki (to fill a right-handed hitter need), Trevor Rogers, or Sonny Gray.

It was also reported that the Braves will likely be targeting bullpen help this free agency cycle, in the instance that they are unable to retain All-Star closer Raisel Iglesias, who is expected to have a vast market.

Another thing to note is that now that the MLB GM meetings are in full swing, be on the lookout for a minor transaction or two this week, as the seal might be starting to break during MLB’s hot stove season.