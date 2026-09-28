Braves Announce Major News Days Before Phillies Playoff Series

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card series to begin the MLB playoffs. Braves and Phillies fans should prepare for a series of day games as the MLB has already revealed afternoon start times for the first two games at Truist Park.

As the Braves finalize the team’s Wild Card roster, one thing has already been made clear. As expected, Braves manager Walt Weiss officially named Chris Sale the team’s starting pitcher for Game 1 against the Phillies.

“Credit to @MrChadBishop for getting Walt Weiss to confirm Chris Sale will start Game 1 of the WC Series,” MLB.com’s Mark Bowman noted in a September 27, 2026, message on X.

Atlanta hosts Philadelphia with Game 1 and Game 2 both starting at 2 p.m. Eastern. The MLB has yet to announce what time Game 3 would start, if necessary.

Fans can watch the entire Phillies-Braves series on NBC and Peacoack.

“John Kruk will be a color commentator for Braves-Phillies NLWCS, along with C.J. Nitkowski and Joey Votto,” Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly noted on X.

“Matt Vasgersian is the play-by-play.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Phillies-Braves Wild Card series.

Phillies vs. Braves: Who Will be Atlanta’s Starting Pitchers in Wild Card Series?

While Sale was widely expected to take the mound in Game 1, it is still helpful to get confirmation. Behind Sale, things are a little more cloudy ahead of the Wild Card series.

Tyler Mahle is expected to start for the Braves in Game 2.

“With just three healthy experienced starters remaining, there’s no reason to debate the options,” Bowman detailed. “Sale will start Game 1 and Mahle will start Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon.

“Holmes could start Game 3 (if necessary) on Thursday, but the Braves may choose to use (Ray) Kerr or (Brent) Suter as an opener. (Grant) Holmes would then follow with the hope he could pitch at least four innings.”

Who Will be the Phillies Starting Pitchers vs. Braves in MLB Playoffs?

Philly has yet to announce a decision on the team’s starting pitchers for the Braves series.

“The Phillies are working through their pitching situation for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, several people said,” The Athletic’s Matt Gelb noted on September 27.

“It could be some combination that involves a cast of Jesús Luzardo, Andrew Painter and others. They’ll have some clarity at Monday morning’s workout in ATL.”

Who Is on the Braves Roster Bubble for Playoff Series vs. Phillies?

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The Braves have until the morning of Tuesday, September 29, to finalize the team’s playoff roster for the Wild Card series. Atlanta faces a decision regarding how many catchers to carry against Philadelphia.

“The Braves will discuss their WC Series roster tomorrow,” Bowman explained in a September 27, message on X. “One question may be whether to carry a third catcher.

“They may decide they don’t need one for a three-game series. That would improve the possibility of Kyle Farmer or Dominic Smith being on the roster.”