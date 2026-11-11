Braves Predicted to Land Three-Time All-Star in Major Offseason Move

The Atlanta Braves are entering the MLB offseason ready to make some changes to the roster after falling short in the playoffs.

Atlanta was able to get back to the postseason, but the team fell in the National League Division Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the Braves have some work to do this winter, with the front office needing to address the lack of starters in the rotation.

In the series against the Dodgers, Atlanta didn’t have enough arms to keep up, seeing their season end sooner than expected. But as the front office prepares for the offseason, this will have to be a priority for the team this winter.

Braves Linked to Three-Time All-Star

One name that could make sense for the Braves is veteran right-hander Sonny Gray, who played for the Boston Red Sox last season. Gray will be entering free agency, but he isn’t expecyed to return to Boston this offseason.

MLB Trade Rumors analyst Steve Adams predicted that the Braves would end up signing Gray this offseason. The contract projection came in at two years, worth $55 million for the veteran right-hander.

“Gray has a big-game reputation, and virtually any club in the game is going to consider him a viable playoff starter — if not a potential Game 1 option. His age is going to cap him at two years, and it’s possible he’ll take a one-year deal — or two with an opt-out — because he’s been vocal since the season ended about contemplating retirement in order to spend more time with his young family. Gray has stated that he plans to pitch in 2027 but hasn’t committed beyond that, and he’s added that whenever his family decides it’s time for him to become a full-time dad, he’ll do that “in a heartbeat” without a second thought. We’re opting to predict what Gray could earn if he’s willing to commit to two more years in one fell swoop, but a one-year deal in the $25-30MM range is also possible,” MLB Trade Rumors wrote.

Should Braves Consider This Signing?

Pairing Gray with Chris Sale could give Atlanta more to work with, while not bringing on long-term salary due to his age. Since Gray is on the older side of things, the Braves wouldn’t give him more than a two-year deal in all likelihood.

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos loves short-term deals like this, making it a strong fit for both sides. Gray and the Braves have been linked together in the past, and now could be the time to come together.

This could help the Braves try to maximize the win-now window that they have, without messing up anything for the future. Gray would get a chance to stay with a contending team, offering the Braves a legitimate option for the rotation.

Atlanta desperately needs more pitching help this offseason, and Gray could be one of the better candidates for the team. The right-hander could easily slide in next to Sale and the others, giving the Braves more to work with for the 2027 season.