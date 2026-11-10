Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos on Ronald Acuna Jr. Trade Rumors

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos shared his comments on the latest trade rumors surrounding outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

There have been suggestions lately that the Braves could potentially look to trade Acuna this winter as he enters the final guaranteed season of his contract, as the Braves hold a club option for 2028.

But according to the Braves GM, that’s simply not the case.

Alex Anthopoulos Says Braves Aren’t Trading Ronald Acuna Jr.

Per Braves reporter Chad Bishop, Anthopoulos confirmed that the Braves have no plans to deal Acuna.

“There have been zero conversations (about trading Acuna). Like zero. None. No phone calls incoming, outgoing, zero. He’s a huge part of the club,” Anthopoulos said.

This is obviously music to the ears of Braves fans, who would not like to see the team’s superstar traded, as, based on what Anthopoulos is saying, it doesn’t seem like there is any way that Acuna is traded anywhere else.

Ronald Acuna Jr. MLB Career

Acuna was originally signed as an international free agent out of his native Venezuela in 2014. The 28-year-old slugger made his MLB debut in 2018 and has since turned into one of MLB’s premier players.

In his nine seasons in the league, all for Atlanta, Acuna has hit 206 home runs with 226 stolen bases. He has racked up 30.6 bWAR across that time, as he is trending towards a Hall of Fame career if he can continue to add to his statistics over the years.

Acuna was the National League MVP in 2023, and he won the World Series with Atlanta in 2021, so he’s accomplished both personal and team accolades during his stunning baseball career.

Acuna is coming off a down season for Atlanta, as he played in just 107 games and racked up only 1.9 bWAR, which is well below his career norm.

However, when he is healthy, he is one of the best players in the game and someone whom the Braves understandably have no interest in trading.

Acuna is set to make $17 million for this coming season, followed by an identical team option for $17 million for 2028 that the Braves will likely pick up.