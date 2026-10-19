Braves Predicted to Trade All-Star to Dodgers in Blockbuster Offseason Move

The Atlanta Braves‘ 2026 season didn’t play out the way that anyone around the organization wanted, especially after they won the National League East division.

Atlanta fell in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers over a four-game series, in which the Braves’ offense never really got going. Los Angeles was able to neutralize the Atlanta bats throughout, leading to the early playoff exit.

So as the Braves head into the offseason, the front office has a lot of tough decisions to make across the roster. Atlanta could elect to make some big changes to its core group of players this winter, which could spark new energy for next season.

One player in particular that the Braves have to decide on is second baseman Ozzie Albies, who has a $7 million club option with a $4 million buyout for 2027. Albies was great for the Braves this past season, but there have been rumors that Atlanta could look to move on from him.

Braves Predicted to Trade All-Star

MLB analyst Jake Elman of FanSided named Albies as a possible trade candidate for the Braves this offseason, with the Dodgers being a landing spot. Atlanta could try to get at least one of the top prospects from Los Angeles in exchange for the All-Star.

“Atlanta can move their longtime second baseman without significant financial blowback or worrying about him refusing a trade. His best days are likely behind him, and he’s gone three straight years without a league-average OPS. That said, Albies’ 22 home runs were his most since 2023, and he added another two during the playoffs.

“Given the Braves’ championship window, the Dodgers might need to give up a top-30 prospect not far from the majors. MLB Pipeline currently considers shortstop Elijah Hanline, who turns 24 in December and had a .783 OPS in nearly 500 plate appearances at Double-A, as the Dodgers’ No. 21 prospect,” Elman wrote.

While sending Albies to the Dodgers wouldn’t be ideal for the Braves, if they could get more help in the farm system, it could be worth it. Albies doesn’t seem like he is in the long-term plans for the Braves, and this could be a good way to part with him.

Should Atlanta Move on From Albies?

For the season, Albies provided the Braves with a ton of production, but the team does need to make room for younger players. Overall, Albies hit .237 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .685.

Albies could return to the Braves next season, and it would be a fairly low cost for the team. But the Braves need to get younger, and trading Albies while his value is high makes a lot of sense for this team.

The veteran will be turning 30 soon, and his best days are likely behind him, so the Braves may want to get him off the roster before it’s too late. Even if he were to perform well for the Dodgers, this could be a solid move for Atlanta to consider.

Los Angeles has a strong farm system that could help the Braves replenish the team for years to come.