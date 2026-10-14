Atlanta Braves Player Issues Heartfelt Message After Season

Last week, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

They lost Game 4 by a score of 4-1 (at home).

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Dodgers 4, Braves 1. Dodgers win NLDS 3-1. After 94 wins in the regular season, Braves go 3-4 in the playoffs.”

Atlanta Braves Player Issues Heartfelt Message

After the season (on Tuesday), Brewer Hicklen made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ The best year of my career by far, thank you @braves for making a childhood dream become a reality!”

There were over 4,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

@shelbreese: “So awesome getting to see you play for the Braves this year!!”

@hiskingdompressurewashing: “We are so proud of you!”

@a_smitty15: “Let’s go 💪🏻 what a great year!”

@_kyhoff__: “it was so fun watching you at Gwinnett in April then seeing you get pulled up to the majors!”

@kellysorie: “We loved cheering you on!”

@don_moorhead: “Glad to see you doing good things Brewer – big fan from the Blue Rocks days ! My son and I have a few of your bats and batting gloves hanging in the man cave. Most hustle I’ve seen in a MiLB player to date – inspiring to the young kids and coaches like me who try to preach and teach the game.”

@dg_mariposa_86: “Loved getting to see ya play with the Braves! Have a great & blessed offseason!”

Looking At Hicklen

Hicklen appeared in 20 regular season games (three MLB playoff games) for the Braves this year.

He has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers over four seasons.