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Atlanta Braves Player Issues Heartfelt Message After Season

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Brewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Last week, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

They lost Game 4 by a score of 4-1 (at home).

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote: “Dodgers 4, Braves 1. Dodgers win NLDS 3-1. After 94 wins in the regular season, Braves go 3-4 in the playoffs.”

Atlanta Braves Player Issues Heartfelt Message

GettyMauricio Dubón #14, Brewer Hicklen #53 and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #49 of the Atlanta Braves return to the dugout after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2 at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the season (on Tuesday), Brewer Hicklen made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ The best year of my career by far, thank you @braves for making a childhood dream become a reality!”

There were over 4,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

GettyBrewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@shelbreese: “So awesome getting to see you play for the Braves this year!!”

@hiskingdompressurewashing: “We are so proud of you!”

@a_smitty15: “Let’s go 💪🏻 what a great year!”

GettyBrewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on July 12, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

@_kyhoff__: “it was so fun watching you at Gwinnett in April then seeing you get pulled up to the majors!”

@kellysorie: “We loved cheering you on!”

GettyBrewer Hicklen #53 and Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate winning the National League East title after a game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

@don_moorhead: “Glad to see you doing good things Brewer – big fan from the Blue Rocks days ! My son and I have a few of your bats and batting gloves hanging in the man cave. Most hustle I’ve seen in a MiLB player to date – inspiring to the young kids and coaches like me who try to preach and teach the game.”

@dg_mariposa_86: “Loved getting to see ya play with the Braves! Have a great & blessed offseason!”

Looking At Hicklen

GettyBrewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves comes home to score during the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hicklen appeared in 20 regular season games (three MLB playoff games) for the Braves this year.

He has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers over four seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Player Issues Heartfelt Message After Season

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