There have been ongoing rumors/reports across Major League Baseball that the Texas Rangers are listening to trade offers on All-Star shortstop Corey Seager.

Seager, a 5X MLB All-Star and 2X World Series MVP, currently has five years and $157 million left on the monster $325 million deal he signed with the Rangers.

Given the Atlanta Braves’ need for a shortstop, Corey Seager emerges as a possible trade target for Alex Anthopoulos and the rest of the Braves’ front office.

*Very important to note: In the ongoing trade rumors surrounding Corey Seager, he has full 10-and-5 rights, which grant him a no-trade clause.

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What Could Rangers-Braves Trade Look Like for Corey Seager

The Texas Rangers have made it very clear that they are trying to cut payroll ahead of the 2027 season, which makes Seager the first obvious player to attempt to trade away.

For the Braves, they have really struggled to find an everyday shortstop since Dansby Swanson departed in free agency, and given the fact that Atlanta gave Ha-Seong Kim a one-year, $20 million deal before the 2026 season out of desperation, paying for Seager’s near $32 million AAV contract shouldn’t be as much of an issue as people think.

Here is a four-player trade idea that could be strong enough to land Seager in an Atlanta uniform:

Braves receive: SS Corey Seager

Rangers receive: SP AJ Smith-Shawver, prospects Owen Murphy and Alex Lodise

If the Braves did want to acquire Corey Seager, it’s undoubtedly going to cost some prospect capital, but luckily the Braves have a top-5 infield prospect in Alex Lodise, who could be enticing enough for the Rangers to want to acquire.

On top of Lodise, Texas may be looking for young, controllable arms, which is where Smith-Shawver and Owen Murphy come in. Murphy is the Braves’ No. 10 prospect, and Smith-Shawver has a few years of big-league experience under his belt.

Taking a quick look at Corey Seager’s 2026 season, the five-time All-Star hit 20 home runs in 102 games.

Again, Seager would have to approve any trade, but given his potential disdain for joining a market like New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles (where he previously played), Seager may actually accept a trade to Atlanta; remember, the Braves also carry real World Series aspirations.

While Seager does come with a large injury concern, there is no denying his production with the bat when he’s on the field, and he’s also one of MLB’s best postseason batters, which seems like something that could propel the Braves over the proverbial hump to the Fall Classic.

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