Things are starting to heat up on MLB’s hot stove front, especially surrounding the league’s top free agent, Tarik Skubal.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Los Angeles Dodgers (incumbent party of Skubal’s services) and the Toronto Blue Jays both met with the 2X Cy Young starter earlier this week.

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When Will Tarik Skubal Sign?

With the very real (and expected) possibility of Major League Baseball locking out @ the beginning of December, there has been several reports that Tarik Skubal would like to sign before that happens…. for obvious reasons.

Passan notes that it’s a 3-6 team race for Skubal, with the New York Mets, Dodgers, and Blue Jays as the frontrunners.

It’s no surprise that just about every team that meets with Skubal is going to leave feeling impressed, and excited about the chance for him to potentially sign with their organization.

For the Dodgers, they already have a taste of what his services mean to a starting rotation, even in the MLB playoffs, from their blockbuster trade for him in August.

There have also been other reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers want to meet Tarik Skubal on a higher AAV deal, but less years than Skubal may desire.

It’s entirely plausible that the Mets could be frontrunners here, as their desperation to make amends with their fan base after a horrid 2026 could be enough reason for David Stearns to break the bank for Skubal.

The Blue Jays stand out as somewhat of a surprise suitor, but much like the Mets, Toronto had a pretty disappointing 2026 campaign as well.

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Taking a Quick Look at Why Tarik Skubal is MLB’s Most Prized Free Agent

It doesn’t take much explaining why Tarik Skubal is MLB’s most prized free agent.

Despite having a fairly severe elbow injury in 2026, Skubal still went on to make 26 starts, and he boasted an ERA of 2.72 over 158.2 IP (186 SO).

His WHIP was sub-1.000, and Skubal’s FIP and ERA+ were WELL below league average.

With the Dodgers, he made 10 starts and held a 2.61 ERA over that sample size.

Tarik Skubal does not walk batters, allow home runs, and strikes out far more than 1 batter/innings pitched (on average).

He also strikes out nearly 7 batters/walk allowed.