Earlier this month, Atlanta Braves star first baseman Matt Olson took home the hardware for being the best defensive 1B in Major League Baseball.

A few weeks later, he’s (perhaps) taking home an even more illustrious single-season award.

The Louisville Silver Slugger awards were passed out on Tuesday, November 17, and Matt Olson is the recipient for National League first baseman. The best hitter in the NL at one of the premier slugging positions belongs to Olson, who had a monster offensive campaign. It’s the second SS award for Olson in his career, with the first coming in 2023, when he hit 54 home runs and drove in 130+ runs.

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Taking a Closer Look at Matt Olson’s Monster 2026 Season

In 2026, Matt Olson played all 162 games (his fifth season in a row playing every game) for the Atlanta Braves.

Across 625 at-bats, Olson batted .251 with 41 home runs, 34 doubles, 97 RBI, and an OPS of .823.

It’s just the 2nd time in Olson’s career that he clubbed 40+ home runs (2023). Both have come with the Atlanta Braves.

Olson beat out Jake Bauers, Rafael Devers, and Alec Burleson for the award.

Some of Olson’s underlying stats for the 2026 campaign were: .502 slugging percentage, .351 wOBA, 9.2% walk rate, 52% hard-hit rate, and 14.1 barrel percentage.

All of those metrics are extremely productive, and in a Braves lineup full of stars, Olson was the undoubted catalyst/middle-of-the-order bat.

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Looking at Matt Olson’s Career with the Braves

While he didn’t make his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves, he is clearly emerging as one of the franchise’s best power hitters of all time.

In his five seasons with the organization, Olson has played in 810 (of a possible 810) games.

Across those 810 games, he’s hit 187 home runs and 183 doubles. Olson has also driven in 528 runs and has a lifetime OPS+ of 133 with the Braves.

For his entire 11-year career, Olson has 329 home runs and 901 RBI.

If he continues to stack things like Gold Gloves, Silver Sluggers, All-Star appearances, and home runs, Olson may have a good chance at becoming a Hall of Famer.

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