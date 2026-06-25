Braves-Royals Trade Idea Lands $51 Million All-Star Pitcher in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves, after being swept by the San Diego Padres this week, may have a newfound sense of urgency.
Now just 4.5 games ahead of the Phillies in the NL East, the Braves might need to consider making a meaningful trade in MLB.
With Spencer Strider’s injury, and inconsistent + poor performances from some current starters, Atlanta stands out as a top landing spot for a lot of starting pitchers on the trade block.
With the Kansas City Royals‘ status of being in last place in the AL Central, they stand out as top potential sellers this summer. One candidate that has emerged is former All-Star Michael Wacha. Wacha is enjoying a very solid campaign thus far, and could be the perfect ‘cheap’ option for the Braves to target.
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Braves Should Inquire About Michael Wacha
The Braves should at least give the Royals’ front office a dial on the phone, and see what it would take to acquire Michael Wacha.
Atlanta continues to be linked to all the top starters thought to be available on the trade block (Joe Ryan, Robbie Ray, and Tarik Skubal), but the Braves may not want to part with some of their top prospects, and acquiring Wacha might not require doing that.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand recently listed Michael Wacha as a potential trade candidate:
“Wacha has been a steady presence in the Royals’ rotation, posting a 3.64 ERA in an AL-high 94 innings this season. But Kansas City is having a disappointing season and could look to move the soon-to-be 35-year-old, who is earning $18 million this season and is set to make $14 million in 2027 with a $14 million club option for 2028.”
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What Would Michael Wacha Trade Cost the Braves?
Well, it depends on who the Braves are willing to part with, and a few prospects/pitchers that come to mind include: AJ Smith-Shawver (injured), Owen Murphy (prospect), Grant Holmes (current member of rotation), or Alex Lodise (SS prospect).
If the Braves center a trade around any of those four names, and then add in another top-25 prospect or two, that should be enough to land a starter like Michael Wacha.
Regardless, the Braves are going to continue to be rumored to be in the running for all the top starters in MLB as their need for depth starters grows.
I’m not here to suggest the sky is falling in Atlanta, because there are still about half of the games left to be played, but after Chris Sale, would fans be comfortable rolling out Bryce Elder, Grant Holmes, and Martin Perez in a potential five or seven-game series?
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