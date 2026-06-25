Braves-Royals Trade Idea Lands $51 Million All-Star Pitcher in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves, after being swept by the San Diego Padres this week, may have a newfound sense of urgency.

Now just 4.5 games ahead of the Phillies in the NL East, the Braves might need to consider making a meaningful trade in MLB.

With Spencer Strider’s injury, and inconsistent + poor performances from some current starters, Atlanta stands out as a top landing spot for a lot of starting pitchers on the trade block.

With the Kansas City Royals‘ status of being in last place in the AL Central, they stand out as top potential sellers this summer. One candidate that has emerged is former All-Star Michael Wacha. Wacha is enjoying a very solid campaign thus far, and could be the perfect ‘cheap’ option for the Braves to target.

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Braves Should Inquire About Michael Wacha

The Braves should at least give the Royals’ front office a dial on the phone, and see what it would take to acquire Michael Wacha.

Atlanta continues to be linked to all the top starters thought to be available on the trade block (Joe Ryan, Robbie Ray, and Tarik Skubal), but the Braves may not want to part with some of their top prospects, and acquiring Wacha might not require doing that.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand recently listed Michael Wacha as a potential trade candidate: