New York Yankees Predicted Trade Package for Tarik Skubal Revealed

While the New York Yankees don’t necessarily need the services of Tarik Skubal in their rotation, that hasn’t stopped speculation from pouring in on what a potential trade package could look like if New York wanted to become players in the Skubal sweepstakes.

FanSided.com writer Chris Landers recently named the Yankees as a top trade destination for the B2B AL Cy Young Award winner:

“But while Skubal would be a great fit on any contending team, the starting rotation is the area where New York is deepest right now. Assuming Max Fried comes back on time from his bone bruise, the Yankees have more starters than they do spots with Fried, Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers (plus top prospects Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange).”

It may be considered unlikely, but it’s interesting to see what kind of player haul it would take for the Yankees to land Tarik Skubal. Also, for what it’s worth, when original reports came out that Skubal could be on the move, the Yankees were immediately rumored as a team that could make the splash for the top trade candidate this summer.

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Yankees Trade Package for Tarik Skubal

Alright, without further ado, here is what I’ve come up with as a reasonable trade package for the Detroit Tigers to consider for their ace southpaw starter.

Disclaimer: Remember, Tarik Skubal is a potential two-month rental.

Yankees receive: Tarik Skubak

Detroit Tigers receive: Carlos Lagrange (prospect), SS Anthony Volpe, Ben Hess (prospect), and OF Spencer Jones

That’s a four-player return for the Tigers, which includes two MLB-level players in Anthony Volpe and Spencer Jones. Jones may have more upside than Volpe at this point, but the main part of this trade package is Lagrange and Hess, who are both top-5 prospects in the Yankees pipeline right now.

Again, Skubal is a two-month rental, and there’s no single team in MLB that has trult stood out as the top player in his sweepstakes.

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Tarik Skubal This Season….

Also, the Tarik Skubal trade rumors have continued because the Tigers have fallen out of MLB playoff position.

However, now that Tarik Skubal is back after missing about a month with an elbow issue, Detroit may feel differently about its 2026 chances.

Skubal remains one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB, as he’s posted a 3.02 ERA over 53+ innings and nine starts. He’s made two starts since returning from his NanoNeedle procedure, and Skubal has allowed five earned runs in 10.1 innings pitched.

Keep up with the latest Tarik Skubal rumors as there will be plenty to go around this summer, and when the Yankees end up landing him, don’t say I told you so…

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