Braves Trade Deadline Prediction Brings Back $22 Million Mets Reliever

The Atlanta Braves moved to 39-19 after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 in the opening game of what will be a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

It was starting pitcher Grant Holmes who surrendered all three runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out five. Two of those runs came via home runs from JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe.

The Braves‘ relievers were sensational as usual.

It was Didier Fuentes who picked up the win, his fourth of the season, after tossing 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. Atlanta surrendered only one other hit the rest of the evening.

While the Braves are sporting one of the best bullpens in baseball with a 3.10 ERA that ranks third overall, it would surprise no one if they made another addition before the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

Braves Predicted to Reunite With Former World Series Reliever

One person already making an early prediction is Hammer Territory’s Scott Coleman.

“I’ll call it now with a $5 bet that the Braves acquire AJ Minter at the deadline in two months,” Coleman posted on X.

The idea certainly isn’t far-fetched.

A.J. Minter spent the first eight years of his career with the Braves after being selected in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft. During his time in Atlanta, he became one of the organization’s most trusted relievers and played a major role in helping the franchise win the 2021 World Series.

However, after the 2024 season, the Braves elected not to re-sign Minter after he reached free agency. He eventually signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the New York Mets.

The move has been derailed by injuries. Minter appeared in just 13 games and logged only 11 innings during his first season in New York before suffering a lat injury that eventually required surgery.

Still, Atlanta knows exactly what Minter can provide when healthy. Across eight seasons with the Braves, he posted a 3.28 ERA and became one of baseball’s most reliable left-handed relievers. For his career, Minter owns a 3.22 ERA with 438 strikeouts.

A.J. Minter’s Health Could Determine Deadline Interest

Any potential reunion would depend heavily on Minter proving he’s healthy.

The Mets reinstated the 32-year-old from the 60-day injured list on May 26 after he spent more than a year recovering from the lat injury. Earlier this month, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that Minter experienced hip discomfort during his rehab assignment, briefly delaying his return.

Fortunately for New York, Minter appears to have moved beyond those concerns. Since being activated, he has appeared in one game, allowing one hit while striking out two batters.

If Minter can stay healthy over the next two months, it’s easy to understand why Atlanta could have interest. The Braves know exactly what he brings to a clubhouse and bullpen, and contenders are rarely opposed to adding another proven reliever before a postseason push.

The bigger question may be whether the Mets would even consider helping the Braves.

New York has been one of baseball’s most disappointing teams this season, currently sitting at 23-33 and in last place in the NL East. If those struggles continue, the Mets could find themselves listening to offers before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

That doesn’t necessarily mean they would be eager to trade Minter to a division rival like the Braves, though.

The Braves own the best records in baseball and appear poised for another deep postseason run after a year absence. The Mets may have little interest in strengthening Atlanta’s bullpen and potentially helping their rival chase another World Series championship.

Then again, every player has a price.

If the Braves are willing to offer enough in return and Minter continues pitching well, the Mets could decide the value of a trade outweighs the downside of making a deal within the division. If that happens, Atlanta could find itself reunited with one of the key pieces from its 2021 championship bullpen just in time for another October run.