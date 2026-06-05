Braves Trade Prediction Lands Royals’ 1.78 ERA Southpaw Reliever To Pair with Dylan Lee

The MLB trade deadline is less than two months away, and it’s time to start thinking about what value moves the Atlanta Braves may make to help improve their roster. Sitting with the best record in MLB, the Braves don’t necessarily need to do much, but one thing fans and analysts have pointed out that could put the Braves in a better spot come October is another left-handed reliever.

Atlanta has Dylan Lee, who has been very solid (1.26 ERA, 35 SO, 0.63 WHIP), but adding another southpaw with the ability to get left-handed hitters out at a high clip could pay dividends for the Braves. One name that’s floated around in speculative rumors is Kansas City Royals‘ southpaw Daniel Lynch IV, who is also enjoying a nice season so far.

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Daniel Lynch IV as a Trade Candidate

Daniel Lynch IV could be emerging as a top trade candidate in MLB if the Royals decide to sell, and he continues his current pace of strong relief work. He carries an ERA of 1.78 into June with a WHIP of 0.99 in 25.1 innings of bullpen work this season.

RoyalsReview.com writer Connor Moylan wrote (in early May) about Lynch’s emergence a top arm for the Royals:

“It’s still early, but Lynch has been the most effective reliever in Matt Quatraro’s bullpen. The lefty tossed a scoreless eighth inning in the Royals’ 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, lowering his ERA to 1.84 this season. His 0.61 WHIP, 2.22 xERA, and 2.34 FIP are all major improvements over his previous numbers, suggesting that he has earned his sparkling ERA with quality pitching.”

He’s been able to continue that ERA pace for pretty much all of May, and his underlying numbers look solid as well. We’ve seen in the past Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos pull off savvy moves for left-handed relievers at the trade deadline (Tyler Matzek) that have paid off in October.

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What Could the Braves Offer in Return for Daniel Lynch IV

Daniel Lynch IV is a six-year MLB reliever who has spent his entire career with the Royals. He holds a lifetime ERA of 4.38 across 388.1 innings. He originally came up as a starter, but after not being effective, Lynch IV moved to the bullpen in 2023 and started to find success.

As for what the Braves could offer the Royals to complete a trade for Lynch IV? Perhaps a prospect haul including SS John Gil and SP Owen Murphy, both of whom are pretty projectable players and could help the Royals in future seasons.

The Braves’ trade deadline plans still remain a bit hazy, but a left-handed reliever and right-hitting outfield bat might be the two items of need for now.

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