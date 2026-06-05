Yankees Named Trade Landing Spot for Twins’ $100 Million Outfielder After Aaron Judge News

The New York Yankees are going to be without Aaron Judge for probably the next month and some change. It’s big news, but the sky should not feel like it’s falling in New York. However, with the recent injury diagnosis to Aaron Judge, of course, the speculation and rumors about his ‘replacements’ (Impossible to replace Aaron Judge) are starting to fall.

On Friday morning, MLB.com released a piece called ‘Will Judge’s injury spur Yanks to trade for OF’?

In that piece, which names several outfielders thought to be trade candidates, Byron Buxon is the first name listed. Buxton is tied to a seven-year, $100 million contract.

As of now, the Yankees have called up Spencer Jones, who will likely see some time in the outfield, and have also have Max Scheumann to play some right field as well.

More MLB on Heavy: 3 Players Yankees Should Trade for In Wake of Recent Aaron Judge News

Will Byron Buxton be Traded?

Byron Buxton is pretty much a trade rumor candidate just about every season, and even when the Twins come out and say they aren’t going to trade him, the speculation remains.

Here’s what MLB.com had to say about his status, and why his trade status hinges on his contract:

“The 32-year-old has slugged 18 homers and recorded an .871 OPS while continuing to play strong defense in center field. He comes with a lengthy injury history, but he’s been relatively healthy this year and is under contract through 2028 for about $15.1 million per season. However, he has a full no-trade clause, so any possibility of a deal hinges on whether he wants to leave Minnesota.”

Although he comes with a lengthy track record of injury, Buxton has actually been able to stay on the field the last two seasons consistently. His $100 million contract sounds intimidating, but paying $15.1 million per season to a certified home run threat (and right-handed hitter, *que what the Yankees desperately need) isn’t bad value at all, and New York could even offload Spencer Jones or another outfielder to make a deal work.

A few other candidates in the piece by MLB.com include Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak, and Taylor Ward.

More MLB on Heavy: Rumored New York Yankees Catching Target Hits MLB Free Agency

More on Aaron Judge’s Injury

It’s becoming very common knowledge at this point, but Aaron Judge is set to be sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks with a bruised rib cage injury, which is very concerning, as it sounds like something that could affect Judge’s overall swing.

However, he is expected to return this season, and it could be around the All-Star break, so the Yankees will have some decisions to make around that time.

It’s a tough blow for the Yankees, but they will likely be fine, even if the offense takes a step back for a few weeks.

As for trade possibilities, it’s unlikely that Brian Cashman will do anything super rash, but the online speculation at least feels warranted for now because New York can do better than running out Spencer Jones and Max Scheumann to try and replace Aaron Judge.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Lands Tigers’ Tarik Skubal for 3-Player Haul in MLB Mock