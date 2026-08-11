Atlanta Braves’ Bryce Elder Makes Honest Admission After Mets Game

The Atlanta Braves dropped their series opener to the New York Mets on Monday evening, 8-5.

Bryce Elder started the game for Atlanta and surrendered a grand slam in the first inning in what was a 5-run inning for the Mets, which helped aid them in the series-opening victory.

However, many Braves fans and spectators pointed out that the first-inning grand slam by Mets slugger Brett Baty should not have happened because Bryce Elder appeared to challenge a pitch but did not receive a call from the umpire, as a Mets baserunner was simultaneously stealing second base.

Following the Braves game on Monday, Bryce Elder reflected on that play.

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Bryce Elder Reveals Thoughts After Mets Performance

Here is what Bryce Elder said following the game:

“I think if I had stood my ground and tapped my hat longer, maybe he would have seen me,” Elder said. “But, yeah, I didn’t. So, you got to make better pitches.”

Walt Weiss also added:

“I don’t think, probably, the umpire’s attention doesn’t go to the pitcher. “They’re looking at the catcher for the challenge. There’s 99% of the time that’s where the challenge is coming from.”

Elder ended up pitching five innings, but allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits in the process, and the first-inning grand slam obviously put the Braves’ offense behind the 8-ball pretty quickly.

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More on Bryce Elder Incident:

There was a notable reaction across Braves Country on social media regarding the Bryce Elder incident where he apparently wasn’t emphatic enough about wanting to challenge a pitch:

@mlbbowman wrote:

“Bryce Elder said he should have been more demonstrative. Walt Weiss echoed this sentiment. Sean Murphy said despite having to throw to second base, he still should have issued the challenge. Crew chief Andy Fletcher said the umps didn’t see Elder’s challenge because they were focused on the play, the steal and any potential batter’s interference.”

https://twitter.com/mlbbowman/status/2086983127138799839

https://twitter.com/FoulTerritoryTV/status/2087019855228641786

Over 23 starts and 131.2 IP this season with the Braves, Bryce Elder has an ERA of 4.03 with 108 strikeouts.

Elder has pretty much been the Braves’ No. 2 starter for the entire season.

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