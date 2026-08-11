The Atlanta Braves dropped their series opener to the New York Mets on Monday evening, 8-5.
Bryce Elder started the game for Atlanta and surrendered a grand slam in the first inning in what was a 5-run inning for the Mets, which helped aid them in the series-opening victory.
However, many Braves fans and spectators pointed out that the first-inning grand slam by Mets slugger Brett Baty should not have happened because Bryce Elder appeared to challenge a pitch but did not receive a call from the umpire, as a Mets baserunner was simultaneously stealing second base.
Following the Braves game on Monday, Bryce Elder reflected on that play.
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Bryce Elder Reveals Thoughts After Mets Performance
Here is what Bryce Elder said following the game:
“I think if I had stood my ground and tapped my hat longer, maybe he would have seen me,” Elder said. “But, yeah, I didn’t. So, you got to make better pitches.”
Walt Weiss also added:
“I don’t think, probably, the umpire’s attention doesn’t go to the pitcher. “They’re looking at the catcher for the challenge. There’s 99% of the time that’s where the challenge is coming from.”
Elder ended up pitching five innings, but allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits in the process, and the first-inning grand slam obviously put the Braves’ offense behind the 8-ball pretty quickly.
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More on Bryce Elder Incident:
There was a notable reaction across Braves Country on social media regarding the Bryce Elder incident where he apparently wasn’t emphatic enough about wanting to challenge a pitch:
Atlanta Braves’ Bryce Elder Makes Honest Admission After Mets Game