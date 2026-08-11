Atlanta Braves Recent Pitcher Released by New York Yankees

The Atlanta Braves recently faced the New York Yankees in a three-game series over the weekend. The Yanks got the better of Atlanta and took 2 of 3 in that series. Currently, the Braves are taking on the New York Mets in a new series that began on Monday.

Also on Monday, the Braves received a relevant piece of news regarding a former pitcher who logged 30+ innings in 2025 for Atlanta.

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Former Braves Pitcher Rafael Montero Released by Yankees

Rafael Montero had been pitching for the New York Yankees’ AAA affiliate, Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, but as of Monday, 8/10, he has been released from their organization.

Montero, 35, has not pitched in MLB in 2026 and has boasted an ERA of 5.67 across 27 total innings.

He actually had a very strong finish to the season for the Detroit Tigers last year, and that brief stint came after a very shaky tenure with the Atlanta Braves, which I will get into now.

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Rafael Montero’s Tenure with the Atlanta Braves

After beginning his 2025 campaign with the Houston Astros, Montero was moved to the Braves halfway through the 2025 season due to the Braves’ dire need of arms.

He logged 34.1 innings with Atlanta and posted an ugly 5.50 ERA with 34 strikeouts, a WHIP of 1.398, and an ERA+ of 77, which is well below league average (100).

Atlanta then traded Montero to the Detroit Tigers at the MLB trade deadline, and he went on to boast an ERA of 2.86 in 22 innings with Detroit down the stretch of the season.

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Looking at Montero’s Career

All in all, Rafael Montero has pitched in 11 MLB seasons, and after his release from the Yankees, Montero may contemplate retirement.

Across 11 big-league seasons, Montero holds an ERA of 4.68 over 380 total appearances and 522+ IP. He’s logged 517 strikeouts and has a pitching record of 23-30.

He’s pitched for the Houston Astros, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, and Detroit Tigers.