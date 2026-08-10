Atlanta Braves Receive Spencer Schwellenbach Update During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are gearing up for a three-game set with the New York Mets this week. Atlanta dropped its last series against the Yankees, but still holds a comfortable lead in the NL East.

Perhaps the biggest surprise about the Braves this season has been their starting rotation, especially without starters like Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach for the majority of the season.

Well, on Monday, a Spencer Schwellenbach update dropped during the Mets series, and it’s not exactly very encouraging.

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What is the Latest on Spencer Schwellenbach?

Braves reporter Mark Bowman had this to say about Spencer Schwellenbach’s throwing progression:

“Spencer Schwellenbach began his throwing program in June and he is still here in Atlanta today. He still hasn’t faced live hitters. So, the probability of him making a start during the regular season is fading. The Braves won’t decide whether it’s best to use him as a starter or reliever until he begins a rehab assignment that won’t occur unless he makes progress over the next couple weeks”

He has been dealing with bone spurs in his elbow.

Schwellenbach has not pitched in 2026, and it sounds like he won’t unless it’s in October, but like Bowman notes, he would need a rehab stint.

Bowman also added quick notes about Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep. He noted that both have started a throwing progression, but similar to Schwellenbach, manager Walt Weiss doesn’t know if either will pitch again this season.

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Spencer Schwellenbach with the Atlanta Braves

Spencer Schwellenbach has not pitched for the Atlanta Braves in over a calendar year.

Across parts of two seasons with the Braves, he had been an effective starter, making 38 total starts and boasting an ERA of 3.23 with 235 strikeouts in 234.1 career innings.

In 2025, Schwellenbach made 17 starts and posted an ERA of 3.09.

The Braves drafted him in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft, and notably, Schwellenbach was a shortstop before making his transition to being a pitcher.

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