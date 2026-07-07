Chipper Jones Made His Feelings Clear About Atlanta Braves Star Chris Sale

On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park.

They are coming off two straight losses to the New York Mets (at home).

Chipper Jones Made Feelings Clear About Chris Sale

One of the biggest reasons for the Braves’ success this season has been the play of Chris Sale.

The 37-year-old has gone 9-6 with a 2.27 ERA in 16 starts.

In a recent interview with 680 The Fan, Braves legend (and Hall of Famer) Chipper Jones was asked about Sale.

Jones: “Oh, he’d have been my favorite… I think temperament-wise, he’s a lot like Tim Hudson back in the day. Just goes to the post, gives you everything he’s got every time he goes out there. Never going to badmouth the position players, even if we screw things up behind him. Total support from his teammates… You go into the clubhouse and he’s sitting on his throne and everybody just loves the guy to death and he’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Play

Sale is in the middle of his third season with the Braves.

The 2018 World Series Champion has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox over 16 seasons.

The Braves wrote (via X) on July 4: “For the 10th time in his career and third (in three years) with Atlanta, congrats to Chris Sale for his #AllStarGame selection! Sale’s 10 All-Star Game selections are the most by any active pitcher in baseball.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 52-37 record in 89 games.

They are 25-19 in the 44 games they have played away from Truist Park.

Following three games with the Pirates, the Braves will remain on the road to visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night in Missouri.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on July 4): “With five All-Star selections (Chris Sale, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Drake Baldwin and Raisel Iglesias), the Braves match the Phillies and Dodgers for the most in the NL”

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season.