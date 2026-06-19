Atlanta Braves Make Chris Sale Decision Before Brewers Series

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves had the final game of their series with the San Francisco Giants postponed due to weather.

They had lost each of the first two games in the series.

Braves Make Chris Sale Decision Before Brewers

The Braves will now open up a high-profile series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Many fans had hoped that they would get to see a pitching duel between Chris Sale and Jacob Misiorowski.

That said, Misiorowski will take the mound on Friday (and Sale will pitch on Saturday)

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Pitching matchups for this weekend’s Brewers-Braves series Friday: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Martin Perez Saturday: Kyle Harrison vs. Chris Sale Sunday: Robert Gasser vs. Bryce Elder”

Sale is in the middle of another fantastic season where he has gone 8-5 with a 2.30 ERA in 13 games.

He is in his third season with the franchise.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@EMPRESSlVE: “noooo i thought it was gonna be sale vs miz”

@RyanWingFOX11: “Another marquee matchup for Harrison. Was hoping for Miz-Sale”

@JJohnsonPxP: “Oh good Misorowski vs Martin Perez…. I’m sure that game is going to go very well”

@bwstanley26: “Braves are 1-6 in the last 7, the offense has evaporated, Harris/Acuña both hurt, and they have to face Jacob Misirowski and two lefties (they’ve been AWFUL against lefties, partially because Riley used to DESTROY them, and now can’t hit them… or anyone else) this weekend lol”

@murphscannon: “We were so close to Sale vs Miz”

@robpgole: “I’m glad that Sale is not matched up against Miz. The Braves desperately need to win some games and it would be a wasted outing for him to pitch against Miz the Wiz.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games.

They are 22-13 in 35 games at home.

Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are the first-place team in the National League Central with a 45-27 record in 72 games.

They are 20-12 in 32 games on the road.