Atlanta Braves Cut 5-Year MLB Player During Diamondbacks Series

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series (at home) with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 10-3 on Saturday night.

Atlanta Braves Cut 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced that they have designated Danny Young for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected LHP Ray Kerr to the major league roster and designated LHP Danny Young for assignment.”

Young has gone 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in 16 games for the Braves this year.

680 The Fan wrote (during Saturday’s game): “Ildemaro Vargas hits a three-run home run off of Danny Young in the top of the 9th. The Diamondbacks lead the Braves 10-2″

Looking At Young

Young was picked in the 8th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He had spent part of two seasons with the Braves earlier in his career.

The 32-year-old has also had stints with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets over five seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see if Young gets claimed on waivers by another MLB team.

There is also the chance he ends up back with the Braves in Triple-A.

Over 79 career games, Young has gone 4-2 with a 4.68 ERA.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Sunday as the top team in the National League East with a 73-50 record in 123 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 41-23 in 64 games at home).

Following the Diamondbacks, the Braves will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Target Field.

Currently, they are 7.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for first in the division.