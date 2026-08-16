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Atlanta Braves Cut 5-Year MLB Player During Diamondbacks Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series (at home) with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 10-3 on Saturday night.

Atlanta Braves Cut 5-Year MLB Player

GettyDanny Young #63 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Braves announced that they have designated Danny Young for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected LHP Ray Kerr to the major league roster and designated LHP Danny Young for assignment.”

Young has gone 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in 16 games for the Braves this year.

680 The Fan wrote (during Saturday’s game):Ildemaro Vargas hits a three-run home run off of Danny Young in the top of the 9th. The Diamondbacks lead the Braves 10-2″

Looking At Young

GettyDanny Young #63 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the seventh inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Young was picked in the 8th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He had spent part of two seasons with the Braves earlier in his career.

The 32-year-old has also had stints with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets over five seasons at the MLB level.

GettyDanny Young #63 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the seventh inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It will be interesting to see if Young gets claimed on waivers by another MLB team.

There is also the chance he ends up back with the Braves in Triple-A.

Over 79 career games, Young has gone 4-2 with a 4.68 ERA.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves hits for a single in the first inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into Sunday as the top team in the National League East with a 73-50 record in 123 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 41-23 in 64 games at home).

Following the Diamondbacks, the Braves will head on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Target Field.

Currently, they are 7.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Cut 5-Year MLB Player During Diamondbacks Series

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