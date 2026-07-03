Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Demote 6-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 19: James Karinchak #99 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after giving up a home run to Zach McKinstry of the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on April 19, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off an 11-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday (also at home).

Atlanta Braves Demote 6-Year Player

GettyJames Karinchak #00 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants during the continuation of a game from June 16, at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of their series with the Mets, the Braves announced the news that they had optioned James Karinchak to Triple-A.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP Anthony Molina to Atlanta after optioning RHP James Karinchak to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. The club also returned LHP Danny Young from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and designated RHP Ian Hamilton for assignment.”

Karinchak is in the middle of his first season with Atlanta.

He has gone 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA in eight games.

Social Media Reacts To Karinchak Move

GettyJames Karinchak #00 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Petco Park on June 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@MHIIisKing: “WHY ARE WE OPTIONING KARINCHAK??? HE HAS BEEN SO GOOD”

@carsontalksball: “Glad that Danny is back but why did we option Karinchak?”

@TheDaffyZinkel: “What was wrong with Karinchak?”

GettyJames Karinchak #00 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.

@perrydawg57: “Karinchak has been a top performer. Wouldn’t call his appearance a disaster w/1 run. He’s only going down because he threw 24 pitches and unavailable for a couple days. 2.08 ERA. Kinley, Lee and Hamilton on other hand, disaster.”

Mark Bowman: “Danny Young could be a valuable addition to the bullpen. Had to figure Karinchak and Hamilton would be the moves after last night’s debacle”

@BeaneaterB: “Brutal for Karinchak. He’s been very solid.”

Looking At Karinchak’s MLB Career

GettyJames Karinchak #99 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field on June 4, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Karinchak has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians over six total MLB seasons.

Before joining the Braves this year, he had last pitched in the MLB during the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old has gone 12-11 with a 3.05 ERA in 182 career games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Demote 6-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x