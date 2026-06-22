Atlanta Braves Make Drake Baldwin Change Before Padres Game

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a series win against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, and will open a new series against the San Diego Padres (on the road) this week.

Atlanta will roll with Grant Holmes (4-3, 4.33 ERA, 61 SO) on the mound to open up the series, and the San Diego Padres are opting to go with Michael King (4-6, 3.60 ERA, 73 SO). Holmes has been a bit controversial as a Braves starter to this point, and Monday evening is a good opportunity to see what he has against a *slightly* reeling Padres team.

Before the Padres game, the Braves announced their lineup, and it features a notable Drake Baldwin change.

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Drake Baldwin Catching for the Braves on Monday

Per the Atlanta Braves lineup announcement, Drake Baldwin is catching.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/22):

“Braves 6/22: M. Dubón LF D. Baldwin C M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF A. Riley 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP”

Some notables: Drake Baldwin is back at catcher for the first time Friday, when he also hit leadoff. Baldwin is still working his way back into the fold for the Braves after missing about a month with an Oblique issue. Matt Olson is batting third for the Braves on Monday against the righty starter, and Ha-Seong Kim is absent from the Braves’ lineup in the series opener.

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Drake Baldwin This Season

Drake Baldwin has been a revelation for the Braves this season, and he’s a clear All-Star candidate for the ASG in Philadelphia next month.

Baldwin is batting .281 this season with 14 HRs, 39 RBI, and 41 runs scored. He’s been able to do it all for Atlanta and should be in line for a contract extension shortly. Baldwin has played 177 total games with Atlanta and has an OPS+ of 133 in his first 615 at-bats.

However, with all this being said, the Braves are still in a divisional race, and they need Baldwin and all the other cast of characters to continue producing to stave off the Phillies.

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