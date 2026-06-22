Toronto Blue Jays Make Brandon Valenzuela Announcement Before Astros Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to open up a new series against the Houston Astros this week. The Jays did not play on Sunday due to their game being postponed.

On Monday, it is a premier pitching duel between the Blue Jays and Astros, as Toronto will roll with Dylan Cease (4-3, 2.71 ERA, 110 SO) in game one of the series. Houston will go with Hunter Brown (1-0, 1.10 ERA, 24 SO). Hunter Brown is just making his way back from the Injured List, but is still one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB.

Before the Astros game on Monday, the Blue Jays announced their lineup, and it features a notable change with rookie catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

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Blue Jays’ Brandon Valenzuela Out of Lineup on Monday

Against the right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown, Brandon Valenzuela is OUT of the Blue Jays lineup for Monday evening’s contest.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/22): Blue Jays 6/22 G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C D. Varsho CF K. Okamoto 3B J. Sánchez LF E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS D. Cease SP

It is instead Alejandro Kirk that gets the start for the Blue Jays at catcher. The top three in the Blue Jays order remain the same as their last contest against the Chicago Cubs.

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Brandon Valenzuela’s Tenure with Blue Jays

With Alejandro Kirk spending time on the Injured List, rookie catcher Brandon Valenzuela has received his shot with the Blue Jays, and he’s performed very well.

Over 49 games, Valenzuela carries a 1.4 bWAR and is batting .261 with 36 hits, 17 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 114.

The Mexican product out of Hermosillo had been a top prospect in the Blue Jays organization, and it’s good to see him excelling with the Jays to start his career. With Kirk back in the fold, Valenzuela’s role may be a little more limited, but surely manager John Schneider will find a role for him going forward, given the success he’s had with the bat.

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