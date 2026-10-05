Atlanta Braves Star Makes Heartfelt Statement After Dodgers Game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves played Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They won by a score of 3-2.

With the win, the Braves tied up the series at 1-1.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Ray Kerr opened for 2.2 and held Los Angeles scoreless. Robert Suarez was nails. Didier Fuentes retired 11 straight before allowing a homer. Raisel Iglesias got one out to end the game. Atlanta heads home with a split. Huge win. Sale vs. Yamamoto next.”

Braves Star Makes Heartfelt Statement

Mauricio Dubón finished his night with one hit, one RBI and one walk.

After the game, he was interviewed by Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

Rosenthal: “You played for some really good Houston Astros teams. You played all season for this one. What makes these Braves so special?”

Dubón: “We don’t give up. I think that’s the big one. We don’t give up. That’s the mentality. I think everybody gets along, too. Everybody pulling for each other. You come in, you sub. I think that’s the main mentality we have, just passing the baton. And I think the guys love it and care for each other.”

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Looking At The Braves

The Braves finished the regular season as the top team in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They had been coming off a year where they missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.

In the Wild Card Series, the Braves beat Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (in three games).

Game 3 against the Dodgers will be on Tuesday night (in Atlanta).

Looking At Dubón

Dubón is in the middle of his first year playing for the Braves.

The 2022 World Series Champion has also had stops with the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight seasons at the MLB level.

He finished the 2026 regular season batting .276 with 12 home runs, 73 RBIs, 66 runs and 10 stolen bases in 153 games.