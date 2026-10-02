Atlanta Braves Announce Bryce Elder, Martín Pérez, Lane Thomas Updates Before NLDS

The Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on Thursday.
The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. The Phillies won the second game 4-3 on Wednesday.
Atlanta will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Before the NLDS, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced injury updates on Bryce Elder, Martín Pérez and Lane Thomas.
Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Announces Bryce Elder, Martín Pérez, Lane Thomas Updates Before NLDS
MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X: Walt Weiss said Lane Thomas is a possibility for this Division Series against the Dodgers. Bryce Elder and Martin Perez won’t be on the roster. Both could be ready if the Braves advance to the NLCS.
Thomas has been on the injured list since Sept. 8 with a strained left intercostal muscle.
Atlanta acquired Thomas from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadlines.
After joining the Braves, Thomas hit .171/.261/.317 in 46 plate appearances. He is known as a lefty-masher; he has an .804 OPS against southpaws this year.
Elder has been dealing with a right knee issue that required surgery.
This season, Elder posted a 4.11 ERA with 121 strikeouts in 149 innings across 26 starts.
Pérez landed on the IL on Sept. 24 with low back inflammation.
This season, Pérez recorded a 3.04 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 142 innings across 30 outings (26 starts).
Looking at the Braves-Dodgers NLDS
Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule:
- Game 1: 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Dodger Stadium
- Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 4, @ Dodger Stadium
- Game 3: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, @ Truist Park
- Game 4 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Truist Park
- Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 9, @ Dodger Stadium
All of the games will be available to watch on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.
The winner of the Braves-Dodgers series will play the winner of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.
On the AL side, the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.
The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.
The Braves had the third-best record in the National League at 94-68 during the regular season.
The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers this year.
Atlanta won two of three against Los Angeles in May. In August, the Braves swept the Dodgers in three games at Truist Park.
Atlanta Braves Announce Bryce Elder, Martín Pérez, Lane Thomas Updates Before NLDS