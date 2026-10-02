Atlanta Braves Announce Bryce Elder, Martín Pérez, Lane Thomas Updates Before NLDS

The Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on Thursday.

The Braves won the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday. The Phillies won the second game 4-3 on Wednesday.

Atlanta will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Before the NLDS, Braves manager Walt Weiss announced injury updates on Bryce Elder, Martín Pérez and Lane Thomas.

Atlanta Braves’ Walt Weiss Announces Bryce Elder, Martín Pérez, Lane Thomas Updates Before NLDS

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X: Walt Weiss said Lane Thomas is a possibility for this Division Series against the Dodgers. Bryce Elder and Martin Perez won’t be on the roster. Both could be ready if the Braves advance to the NLCS.

Thomas has been on the injured list since Sept. 8 with a strained left intercostal muscle.

Atlanta acquired Thomas from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadlines.

After joining the Braves, Thomas hit .171/.261/.317 in 46 plate appearances. He is known as a lefty-masher; he has an .804 OPS against southpaws this year.

Elder has been dealing with a right knee issue that required surgery.

This season, Elder posted a 4.11 ERA with 121 strikeouts in 149 innings across 26 starts.

Pérez landed on the IL on Sept. 24 with low back inflammation.

This season, Pérez recorded a 3.04 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 142 innings across 30 outings (26 starts).