Philadelphia Phillies Trade Prediction Lands Orioles’ All-Star Pitcher for 2 Prospects

The Philadelphia Phillies are hot on the Braves’ heels for the NL East division lead. Philly is just 2.5 games back of Atlanta, and continues to play like one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past two months.

With the MLB trade deadline just over four weeks away, the expectation is that the Phillies will be aggressive and target back-of-the-rotation help. Because of Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter’s struggles, the door has been left open for the Phillies to try and acquire another starter, which could pay dividends down the stretch.

A recent MLB mock trade features the Phillies linking with the Baltimore Orioles for southpaw starter Trevor Rogers in a ‘buy-low’ deal due to Rogers’ struggles this season, but he would still be an immediate upgrade over Aaron Nola. The Aaron Nola situation is very interesting because he’s really hurting the Phillies every time he takes the ball, but Philadelphia seems content to run him out there every fifth day and pray he’s able to get through five innings, which hasn’t really been the case lately.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Revealed

Should the Phillies Make This Trade for Trevor Rogers?

In a recent piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer Christopher Kline proposes a trade pitch that would send Trevor Rogers to the Phillies in exchange for prospects Moisés Chace (RHP) and 1B Keaton Anthony:

“The Phillies need to push their chips in. How much longer can the Phillies realistically plan on contending without major changes around the core of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, all of whom are on the wrong side of 30? The answer: not much longer.”

Trevor Rogers was an All-Star in 2021 with the Miami Marlins and had a stellar 2025 campaign, but his 2026 has been a little more rocky in the stats department. Over 79.1 IP this season, Rogers holds an ERA of 4.99 with 61 strikeouts. However, his FIP of 3.99 indicates that he’s been a bit unlucky, and perhaps that positive regression could transition into a Phillies uniform.

More MLB on Heavy: Phillies Announce Roster Decision on 7-Year MLB Player During Pirates Series

More MLB on Heavy: Yankees Trade Idea Lands Cardinals’ JoJo Romero in Latest MLB Mock

How Aggressive with the Phillies Be at the MLB Trade Deadline?

The Phillies, given their World Series aspirations, are going to be linked/mocked to several different players via trade, but it will be very interesting to see how Dave Dombrowski and the rest of the front office handle the trade deadline.

There might not be a better top three in a starting rotation in MLB than Zack Wheeler, Chris Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo, but that trio couldn’t get the job done last year, and Dombrowski’s vision is usually far and wide, which opens up the door for another splash addition.

In addition to another starter, the Phillies could also use another outfielder with some pop in their bat. Perhaps Jo Adell could fit that role if the Angels make him available.