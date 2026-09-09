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Former Braves All-Star Player Really Struggling with New Team

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Kansas City Royals v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Travis d'Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves hits a walkoff solo home run during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park on September 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves fans, how well do you remember the catcher Travis d’Arnaud?

Travis d’Arnaud was a fan favorite while in the Braves organization, and after his contract ran out with the Braves in 2024, it’s understandable why he signed with the Los Angeles Angels for a little extra cash.

However, ever since joining the Angels, Travis d’Arnaud has struggled with the bat in his hands, especially compared to his Atlanta Braves stint.

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Looking at Travis d’Arnaud’s Stint with the Angels

Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 06: Travis D’Arnaud #25 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 06, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Travis d’Arnaud signed a two-year, $12 million contract to join the Angels before the 2025 season, so he will be a free agent after the 2026 concludes.

In 29 games played in 2026, Travis d’Arnaud is batting .185 with an OPS+ of 59 across 65 at-bats. He’s seen inconsistent playing time, but injuries have also been part of his story.

Overall with the Angels, d’Arnaud has logged 304 plate appearances, and in that sample size, he’s batting .194 with just seven home runs and an OPS+ of 66.

He has one All-Star appearance to his name in a strong 14-year career, and it came with the Atlanta Braves in 2022. d’Arnaud played five seasons with the Braves and put up much stronger numbers at the plate.

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Inside Travis d’Arnaud’s Braves Tenure

Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Travis d’Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the 10th inning at Oracle Park on August 13, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Travis d’Arnaud joined the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and remained with the team until 2024.

He was never really considered the starting catcher and usually played in less than 100 games per season.

However, in 2022, his All-Star campaign, Travis d’Arnaud clubbed 18 home runs and 25 doubles in 108 games played.

Across 1344 total at-bats with Atlanta, he posted an OPS+ of 103, a batting average of .251, 60 home runs, 207 RBI, and 76 doubles.

d’Arnaud was also a strong fan favorite because he came up with a lot of clutch moments in a Braves uniform, often times coming in as a pinch-hitter and delivering a bit hit or RBI to propel the team to victory.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Former Braves All-Star Player Really Struggling with New Team

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