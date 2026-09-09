Former Braves All-Star Player Really Struggling with New Team

Atlanta Braves fans, how well do you remember the catcher Travis d’Arnaud?

Travis d’Arnaud was a fan favorite while in the Braves organization, and after his contract ran out with the Braves in 2024, it’s understandable why he signed with the Los Angeles Angels for a little extra cash.

However, ever since joining the Angels, Travis d’Arnaud has struggled with the bat in his hands, especially compared to his Atlanta Braves stint.

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Looking at Travis d’Arnaud’s Stint with the Angels

Travis d’Arnaud signed a two-year, $12 million contract to join the Angels before the 2025 season, so he will be a free agent after the 2026 concludes.

In 29 games played in 2026, Travis d’Arnaud is batting .185 with an OPS+ of 59 across 65 at-bats. He’s seen inconsistent playing time, but injuries have also been part of his story.

Overall with the Angels, d’Arnaud has logged 304 plate appearances, and in that sample size, he’s batting .194 with just seven home runs and an OPS+ of 66.

He has one All-Star appearance to his name in a strong 14-year career, and it came with the Atlanta Braves in 2022. d’Arnaud played five seasons with the Braves and put up much stronger numbers at the plate.

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Inside Travis d’Arnaud’s Braves Tenure

Travis d’Arnaud joined the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and remained with the team until 2024.

He was never really considered the starting catcher and usually played in less than 100 games per season.

However, in 2022, his All-Star campaign, Travis d’Arnaud clubbed 18 home runs and 25 doubles in 108 games played.

Across 1344 total at-bats with Atlanta, he posted an OPS+ of 103, a batting average of .251, 60 home runs, 207 RBI, and 76 doubles.

d’Arnaud was also a strong fan favorite because he came up with a lot of clutch moments in a Braves uniform, often times coming in as a pinch-hitter and delivering a bit hit or RBI to propel the team to victory.

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