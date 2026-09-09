Chicago Cubs Pitcher Jacob Webb Drops Blunt Quote After Another Blown Save to Brewers

The Chicago Cubs endured a very tough loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

After being dominated by Jacob Misiorowski for pretty much the whole game, the Cubs were able to scratch across two runs in the top half of the ninth inning.

However, their lead did not remain for long, as Jacob Webb came in to close things out but allowed two runs to score, which forced extra innings. Chicago did not score in the 10th, and Luis Lara of the Brewers came up with an RBI single to walk the Cubs off.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote:

The righty blew his third straight save opportunity last night against the Brewers. After quickly getting the first two outs, Webb allowed a single to Christian Yelich and a game-tying blast to Jackson Chourio. Chicago would lose in 10 innings. It’s unclear who will get the next save chance for the Cubs. “We have eight guys down there,” manager Craig Counsell said (h/t Jesse Rogers of ESPN). “Those are the guys we’re going to rely on. We have to figure it out.”

As solid as Jacob Webb has been for the Cubs this season, they may need to go in another direction here shortly with the closer role.

More MLB on Heavy: Tarik Skubal Breaks Silence on Los Angeles Dodgers Standout Reliever

Jacob Webb Breaks Silence After Brewers Game

Usually, when you blow a save in MLB, as the pitcher at fault, you have to face the music when it comes to the media.

Here is what Jacob Webb said following the game on Tuesday evening:

“I’m tired of letting the team down, to be completely honest. It’s pretty tough to watch every time I give up a homer. … It’s piss poor.”

Webb has seven blown saves this season, which is tied for the NL lead.

According to @OptaSTATS, Jacob Webb is also on the unfortunate side of MLB history.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Player Cut Loose By New MLB Team

Inside Jacob Webb’s 2026 Season Thus Far

The thing about Jacob Webb this season is that, aside from the plethora of blown saves, he’s actually been a solid reliever.

Across 61.2 innings pitched in 2026, Webb carries an ERA of 3.36 with 67 strikeouts.

The problem is that the Cubs’ lack of a closer has left a revolving door at the position, which has led to Webb getting the bulk of the opportunities, but he may be best served as a setup man at this point.

More MLB on Heavy: Jacob Misiorowski Made MLB History in Cubs-Brewers Game