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Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Cubs Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 05: Didier Fuentes #72 and Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate their 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Chicago Cubs.

They lost by a score of 8-4 (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

The Braves now have the day off on Thursday.

Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyDidier Fuentes #72 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park on September 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After their series with the Cubs (on Thursday), Didier Fuentes sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “🙏🏾🙏🏾⚾️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@christian.jordan03: “Him”

@hunter_leach: “The world is beginning to wake up. Keep going 🔥⚾️💨”

@mikhailreed_: “The goat 🔥🔥🔥”

@josechunga12: “Didieeeeeeeerrrrrrr fueeeeeeeentessssssss🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

GettyDidier Fuentes #72 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the ninth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr., Victor Mederos and JR Ritchie were among the first people to like the post.

Looking At Fuentes

GettyDidier Fuentes #72 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fuentes is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

He is in the middle of an outstanding year.

Right now, the 21-year-old is 7-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 55 games.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a two-run home run off the bat of Drake Baldwin #30 in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Braves are in the middle of a fantastic year where they are the first-place team in the National League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 38-37 in 75 games on the road).

Following the Cubs, the Braves will remain on the road for a series with the Houston Astros that starts on Friday night in Texas.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyCam Smith #11 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Jorge Barrosa #14 and Daulton Varsho #18 after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Astros are the top team in the American League West with a 76-76 record in 152 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 38-39 in 77 games at home in Houston).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Cubs Series

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