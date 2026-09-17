Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Cubs Series

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Chicago Cubs.

They lost by a score of 8-4 (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

The Braves now have the day off on Thursday.

Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After their series with the Cubs (on Thursday), Didier Fuentes sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “🙏🏾🙏🏾⚾️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@christian.jordan03: “Him”

@hunter_leach: “The world is beginning to wake up. Keep going 🔥⚾️💨”

@mikhailreed_: “The goat 🔥🔥🔥”

@josechunga12: “Didieeeeeeeerrrrrrr fueeeeeeeentessssssss🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr., Victor Mederos and JR Ritchie were among the first people to like the post.

Looking At Fuentes

Fuentes is in the middle of his second season at the MLB level (all with the Braves).

He is in the middle of an outstanding year.

Right now, the 21-year-old is 7-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 55 games.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of a fantastic year where they are the first-place team in the National League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 38-37 in 75 games on the road).

Following the Cubs, the Braves will remain on the road for a series with the Houston Astros that starts on Friday night in Texas.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros are the top team in the American League West with a 76-76 record in 152 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 38-39 in 77 games at home in Houston).