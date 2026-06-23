Braves Get Clarity on Rumored All-Star SP Trade Target

The Atlanta Braves should certainly be involved in many trade discussions and rumors this summer as they look to improve their roster before the MLB trade deadline. Atlanta, first place in the NL East, has World Series aspirations, but recent circumstances have led to its starting rotation looking a little bit weaker over the past month or so.

One name that has continued to surface in trade speculation around MLB is Minnesota Twins All-Star starter Joe Ryan, and the Braves stand out as a perfect fit.

A recent report gave the Braves some clarity on what the All-Star Joe Ryan’s trade status may be, and if Atlanta has a real shot at acquiring him.

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New Joe Ryan Report Sends Mixed Signals on Starter’s Trade Status

Athlon Sports reporter Pat Ragazzo recently reported that the Twins front office may be willing to move on from Joe Ryan, but ownership has different thoughts:

“Sources tell Athlon Sports that the Twins’ front office would like to move starter Joe Ryan and catcher Ryan Jeffers at the deadline to accelerate the rebuild. However, new owner Tom Pohlad may want to push the envelope and add to the roster due to the weakness of the AL this year.”

“But how Minnesota performs over the next several weeks will likely determine whether they’re buyers or sellers. Should they sell, Ryan ($13 million mutual option for 2027) and Jeffers (free agent after the season) will both be highly coveted pieces.”

There are roughly six weeks until MLB’s trade deadline, and much like the 2025 cycle, Joe Ryan’s name has become a frequent topic in many trade discussions.

What does all this mean for the Atlanta Braves? Well, considering Ryan comes with a couple of years of team control, GM Alex Anthopoulos would have to blow the Twins away with a strong trade package.

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Braves’ Trade Deadline Plans/Joe Ryan This Season

Joe Ryan has been one of the better starters in MLB once again this season, and he could be headed towards a 2nd MLB All-Star appearance this summer.

Over 16 games started, Ryan’s ERA is 2.99 with 99 strikeouts in 87.1 innings pitched.

For the Braves and their trade deadline plans, things remain the same. The thought is Atlanta will be in the conversation for some of the top starters available, and have even been rumored/linked to Tarik Skubal. However, Ryan might be a bit more attainable for Atlanta, and some other SP options include Logan Webb, Michael Wacha, and Robbie Ray.

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