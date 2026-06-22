Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Lineup Decision vs. Padres

The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the San Diego Padres in a NL showdown out west this week in a three-game set.

Atlanta is coming off a series win against the Milwaukee Brewers and still has a comfortable lead in the NL East, but the Phillies continue to surge in MLB.

It’s been a revolving door at the shortstop position between Ha-Seong Kim, Jorge Mateo, and Mauricio Dubon for the Braves this season, and before game one of the Braves-Padres series, Atlanta released its lineup.

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Ha-Seong Kim Absent from Lineup on Monday

In this Braves-Padres series, it’s a bit of a reunion for Ha-Seong Kim, who spent the first part of his MLB career in San Diego.

However, in game one of the series, Kim is getting the pine treatment in favor of Jorge Mateo at shortstop.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/22):

“Braves 6/22: M. Dubón LF D. Baldwin C M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF A. Riley 3B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP”

Some notables: Ha-Seong Kim is absent from the lineup. Grant Holmes gets the ball for game one of the series, and Matt Olson is batting third for Atlanta.

Ha-Seong Kim inked a one-year, $20 million contract with the Braves this offseason and has been a disappointment so far. The Braves have been very hesitant to give him extended at-bats, and maybe for the right reason.

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Ha-Seong Kim Has Struggled Mightily this Season

You don’t have to look hard and far to realize why Ha-Seong Kim’s opportunities have been limited this season.

He is batting .081 this season over 62 at-bats, and he’s yet to record an extra-base hit. At some point, you gotta start to feel for Kim, who spent the first four seasons of his MLB career with the Padres. In 540 games with the Padres, Kim hit 47 home runs, 80 doubles, and posted an OPS+ of 99 in 1725 total at-bats. The Braves haven’t been so lucky to see that level of production out of Kim.

Now, Kim will hope to get either a pinch-hit appearance on Monday or hope to get back in the lineup for Tuesday’s game.

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