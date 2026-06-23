5-Year Atlanta Braves Player Selected by New MLB Team

The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the San Diego Padres on Monday evening in a 3-game National League series.

Also on Monday, the Braves received some news on a former friend and former member of their organization.

Per an announcement by the Baltimore Orioles, Chadwick Tromp has been selected to the major league roster before Baltimore’s series against the Los Angeles Angels.

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Chadwick Tromp’s Tenure with the Atlanta Braves

Chadwick Tromp did not have many appearances with the Atlanta Braves this season, but he at least had one memorable moment, which came when he hit a walk-off single against the Washington Nationals in May.

Aside from that, Chadwick Tromp had spent parts of five seasons with the Atlanta Braves since 2022.

Since 2022, Tromp has appeared in at least one game with the Atlanta Braves in each season. However, he’s also found a home with the Baltimore Orioles, who have signed him and selected him multiple times to their MLB roster.

Tromp recorded 102 total at-bats with the Braves over parts of five seasons, and he batted .236 with 13 RBI and 10 doubles.

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Tromp’s MLB Career

Chadwick Tromp has played in seven total seasons in his MLB career. He debuted with the San Francisco Giants in 2022.

He is a lifetime .218 hitter over 197 career at-bats with six home runs, 12 doubles, and an OPS+ of 62. He’s always been known as a backup catcher option.

Tromp spent a brief stint with the Orioles in 2025, where he hit .188 in 16 ABs.

NBC Sports George Bissell wrote (on 6/22):

“Baltimore is going to roll with three catchers on their active roster with Adley Rutschman on the injured list. It’s worth noting that Samuel Basallo is out of the lineup for Monday’s series opener against the Angels, but there hasn’t been any indication that he’s dealing with any sort of physical issue besides the usual bumps and bruises. It’ll be Sam Huff handling the catching duties on Monday night with Tromp in a backup role.”

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