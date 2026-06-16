Braves Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Giants Game Amid Struggles

The Atlanta Braves will have shortstop Ha-Seong Kim in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Atlanta claimed Kim off waivers last September and re-signed him to a one-year contract worth $20 million. However, the shortstop has struggled mightily this season, but the Braves will be starting him in the series opener against the Giants.

The Braves lineup in the series opener is as follows:

D. Baldwin C

M. Harris II CF

M. Olson 1B

O. Albies 2B

D. Smith DH

M. Dubón LF

A. Riley 3B

M. Yastrzemski RF

H. Kim SS

Kim isn’t an everyday player for the Braves, despite the amount of money he’s earning, as he has struggled this season at the plate.

The 30-year-old South Korean is hitting .089 with zero home runs and 3 RBIs in 56 at-bats, as he’s been relegated to more of a bench role with the Braves. But, despite the struggles, he remains on the 26-man roster and gets starts every now and then to try and break out of the slump.

Former Braves Player Urges Fans to Give Kim More Time

Kim was expected to play a key role for the Braves this season, but he’s gotten off to a slow start.

It was revealed back in January that Kim would miss four to five months after undergoing hand surgery. The surgery was needed after he suffered a torn tendon in his right middle finger after falling on ice, and after rehab, he was activated on May 11.

Due to Kim’s injury, he never had a true spring training, so former Braves star Jeff Francoeur was asked about Kim in an interview with 680 The Fan, and said fans need to give him more time.

“I look at Kim, and my big thing is the dude never had a Spring Training… You cannot replicate the big league pitching at Double-A and Triple-A. You just can’t, you gotta give him a little more time with the bat.”

Although Francoeur believes Kim needs more time, his play at the plate has made some fans want him off the roster. Yet, the Braves will be giving him another chance to prove he can get back on track by starting Tuesday’s game against the Giants.

Kim Not Guaranteed Playing Time

With Kim struggling at the plate, his playing time has been diminished.

Jorge Mateo has gotten plenty of starts, and in late May, Braves manager Walt Weiss said that he just makes his decision on who’s swinging the bat well.

“It’s a day-to-day thing,” Weiss said. “I’ve talked about the challenge of juggling 13 position players. I try to keep everyone involved as best I can. You play the guys that are swinging the bat well, and you ride that wave.”

However, even though Kim is struggling at the plate, he’s still getting some starts to try and snap out of it. But if he can’t anytime soon, the Braves may have to make a tough decision.

Atlanta is 46-25, which is the best record in the MLB.