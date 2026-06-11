Ha-Seong Kim Trade Atlanta Braves And Pittsburgh Pirates Must Consider

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

Ha-Seong Kim once again remained out of the starting lineup for the Braves.

He last appeared in a game on June 6.

Kim Struggling

Kim has struggled in a big way this season.

He is batting just .096 with five hits, three RBI’s four runs and one stolen base in 15 games.

The 30-year-old is making $20 million this year, but his contract expires at the end of the season (and he will become a free agent).

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on June 5): “Ha-Seong Kim was in the lineup for 12 of the first 15 games played after he was activated. He’s started just two of the eight games that have followed. Weiss deserves credit for constructing his optimal lineup every day and Anthopoulos deserves credit for giving Weiss the confidence to prioritize production over finances.”

Trade Idea

The Pittsburgh Pirates are also a team who has a struggling veteran in Marcell Ozuna.

He signed with the team over the offseason (following a six-year run with the Braves).

Right now, the three-time MLB All-Star is batting .195 with 36 hits, five home runs, 23 RBI’s and 15 runs in 50 games.

Ozuna is making $10.5 million this year (but has a $1.5 million buyout in his contract for 2027).

For the Braves, they could get a former fan-favorite to add to their bench.

Meanwhile, the Pirates would add shortstop depth (with Konnor Griffin currently hurt).

To entice the Pirates, the Braves could offer to eat some of Kim’s salary (to make it even with Ozuna’s).

In this hypothetical trade, neither team would be risking much, and it’s very possible that both players simply need of change scenery to return to being serviceable.