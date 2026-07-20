Atlanta Braves Receive Injury Development on SP Hurston Waldrep

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Hurston Waldrep #30 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the dugout after pitching against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on June 09, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves may be dealing with another injury in their starting rotation, as there was a notable injury update on starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep. Waldrep is currently pitching in the minors, but is a pseudo-member of Atlanta’s starting staff.
Atlanta is currently set to take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game set, as they cling to a three-game lead in the NL East.
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 07: Hurston Waldrep #64 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as Ryan O’Hearn #29 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run in the first inning at PNC Park on July 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Reportedly, Hurston Waldrep has injured in his arm during a recent AAA outing.
Here are some reactions from Braves reporters and insiders:
@mlbbowman wrote (via X): “Hurston Waldrep’s velo was down and he was removed after 36 pitches while pitching for Gwinnett yesterday. He’ll be further evaluated. Weiss said it’s concerning any time a pitcher has to be removed. Waldrep had arthroscopic elbow surgery in February”
@grantmcauley wrote: “#Braves Hurston Waldrep experienced arm discomfort in his start on Sunday for Gwinnett. He was lifted after just 3 innings and 36 pitches. Walt Weiss said he’s going to undergo further testing.”
Just not an ideal development for Waldrep or the Braves. Not that he necessarily was a huge factor in the Braves rotation, but if he were to be needed, it sounds like he’ll have to miss time.
@MrChadBishop: “Braves manager Walt Weiss says that pitcher Hurston Waldrep “wasn’t feeling right” on Sunday during his start from Triple-A Gwinnett and is going to be further evaluated this week.”
GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 07: Hurston Waldrep #64 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after giving up a three-run home run to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at PNC Park on July 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Waldrep was called up to MLB during the 2024 season (briefly), and then saw some extended time in 2025 when the Braves desperately needed starting pitching help, and he ended up turning out a strong handful of starts, which put him in line to be a featured arm in the rotation this season.
However, he had an elbow issue in February, and that led to a 3-4 month rehab timeline.
Waldrep has made a few starts for the Braves this season, but his effectiveness hasn’t been great. Over 10.2 innings, he’s surrendered 10 earned runs, walked 1o batters, and given up three homers.
All in all, across 74 MLB innings, his ERA sits at 4.99 with 67 strikeouts.
The Atlanta Braves may be dealing with another injury in their starting rotation, as there was a notable injury update on starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep. Waldrep is currently pitching in the minors, but is a pseudo-member of Atlanta’s starting staff. Atlanta is currently set to take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game set, […]
Atlanta Braves Receive Injury Development on SP Hurston Waldrep