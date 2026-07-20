Atlanta Braves Announce Notable Austin Riley Change Before Padres Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to begin a new series in MLB. They defeated the Texas Rangers in a three-game weekend set to ensure their NL East lead stays put at three games.

Now, the Braves will take on the San Diego Padres for a four-game series (at home).

Before the Padres series, Atlanta released their lineup, which features a notable Austin Riley change. Riley, who has had a down season compared to his standards, has had a poor season, so it’s a shock to see him bumped way up in the batting order. He hit two home runs on Sunday afternoon.

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Austin Riley Batting Cleanup for Padres Series Opener

For the series opener against the San Diego Padres, Austin Riley is getting a big bump in the order, batting cleanup for the first time in a while.

Here is the full Braves lineup, courtesy of the team social media account:

Bryce Elder is getting the start for Atlanta, and Michael Harris II, who is usually the cleanup hitter, is batting fifth tonight. The Padres will roll with JP Sears for the series opener.

Austin Riley’s two-homer performance was clearly enough for manager Walt Weiss to give him a little confidence boost in the order, but the main reason he’s batting fourth instead of seventh is likely due to the southpaw (Sears) being on the mound for Monday’s contest.

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Austin Riley’s 2026 Campaign Thus Far

There’s still time for Austin Riley to reach league-average marks this season, but he would need to catch fire over the last two months of the season.

If he does get on a little roll, the Braves should have less of an issue worrying about the surging Phillies catching them in the NL East.

As for Austin Riley’s 2026 season thus far, he’s batting .217 with 12 home runs, 47 RBI, and 77 total hits.

He’s an everyday player for Atlanta, and Weiss will continue rolling him out by any means, with hopes his major slump is soon coming to an end.

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