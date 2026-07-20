Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Lands Yankees’ Anthony Volpe

The Atlanta Braves figure to be very active at this year’s MLB trade deadline, and a recent report suggests that the Braves may be targeting offense instead of much-needed pitching help.

It’s fair to think the Braves could use an offensive addition due to their well below-average team OPS over the past several months. One name who could be made available is New York Yankees‘ shortstop Anthony Volpe. Volpe, 25, is not the Yankees’ starting shortstop anymore, and at this point, he really only plays once every three days.

It’s not a glamorous trade idea for the Braves, but Volpe’s cost shouldn’t be too high, and Atlanta still needs an upgrade at shortstop.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB Trade Rumors: Sonny Gray Status, Yankees’ Top Trade Chips, Phillies Need for Relief Help Builds

Should the Braves Trade for Anthony Volpe?

Anthony Volpe, across 143 at-bats this season, is batting .245 with one home run, 14 RBI, 35 hits, and an OPS of .663. His OPS+ of 88 would actually be a career high, and he’s actually striking out much less than in prior seasons.

With the struggles of Ha-Seong Kim, it could be worth a look for the Braves to trade for Volpe.

The Yankees may also be willing to part with Volpe due to the emergence of Jose Caballero, and the fact that New York may also be targeting infield help, which could push Volpe out of the fold altogether.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Schwellenbach Update During Rangers Series

Looking at a Potential Yankees-Braves Trade for Anthony Volpe

The next part of the Anthony Volpe trade speculation is thinking about what it could take to land him.

Here is a trade prediction put together by Heavy.com to land the Yankees’ very controversial infielder.

Braves receive: SS Anthony Volpe

Yankees receive: INF Nacho Alvarez Jr., LHP prospect Herick Hernandez

In this trade proposal, the Braves would only have to give up one top-15 prospect in Herick Hernandez and Nacho Alvarez Jr., who hasn’t played much this season (in the minors), but could be a decent trade chip as he has some MLB experience.

Both the Yankees and Braves figure to be at the forefront of trade rumors and speculation as the MLB deadline is exactly two weeks away!

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Angels Series Finale