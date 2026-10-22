Atlanta Braves Star With $100 Million In Career Earnings Will Be A Free Agent

The Atlanta Braves are currently home for the offseason.

Despite a strong 2026 regular season, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4of the NLDS.

Braves Pitcher Will Be A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Raisel Iglesias.

The All-Star pitcher finished the year going 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA in 59 games (with 34 saves).

He will also be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB (this winter).

Looking At Iglesias In Atlanta

Iglesias has been with the Braves for part of five seasons.

This past season, he made the first All-Star Game of his MLB career.

The Braves acquired the 36-year-old in a trade (via the Los Angeles Angels in 2022).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Los Angeles Angels traded RHP Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta Braves for RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson.”