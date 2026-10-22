ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Los Angeles Angels traded RHP Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta Braves for RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves are currently home for the offseason.Despite a strong 2026 regular season, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4of the NLDS.Braves Pitcher Will Be A Free AgentWith their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Raisel Iglesias.The All-Star pitcher finished the year going 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA in […]
Atlanta Braves Star With $100 Million In Career Earnings Will Be A Free Agent