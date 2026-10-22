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Atlanta Braves Star With $100 Million In Career Earnings Will Be A Free Agent

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently home for the offseason.

Despite a strong 2026 regular season, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4of the NLDS.

Braves Pitcher Will Be A Free Agent

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Raisel Iglesias.

The All-Star pitcher finished the year going 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA in 59 games (with 34 saves).

He will also be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB (this winter).

Looking At Iglesias In Atlanta

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after pitching during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Iglesias has been with the Braves for part of five seasons.

This past season, he made the first All-Star Game of his MLB career.

The Braves acquired the 36-year-old in a trade (via the Los Angeles Angels in 2022).

MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Los Angeles Angels traded RHP Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta Braves for RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star With $100 Million In Career Earnings Will Be A Free Agent

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