Atlanta Braves Injured All-Star Still Owed A Ton of Money

The Atlanta Braves are rolling through their schedule right now and have a very comfortable lead in the NL East.

One reason the Braves have been so successful is that their starting rotation has been so effective.

One player that fans may have forgotten about is starter Spencer Strider, who has been sidelined for the past two months, and there aren’t really any signs of him returning anytime soon.

Strider signed a lucrative extension before the 2023 season, and he is still owed a lot of money by the club.

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Looking at Spencer Strider’s Contract Situation

Spotrac.com does a great job of outlining player contracts across a variety of different sports.

Here’s what they wrote about Strider’s deal:

“Spencer Strider signed a 6 year, $75,000,000 contract with the Atlanta Braves, including $75,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $12,500,000. In 2026, Strider will earn a base salary of $20,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $20,000,000.”

So, Strider’s AAV is 12.5, which makes sense with the $75 million deal over six years. However, the contract does appear to be backloaded, which means Strider earned one million in 2024, and then four million in 2025.

Now, for the remaining two years of his deal (2027, 2028), Strider is owed $22 million in both of those seasons.

There is also a club option for the 2029 season, but if Strider continues to battle injuries and inconsistent performance, the Braves are unlikely to pick that option up (for another $22 million).

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What’s the Latest on Spencer Strider?

There really haven’t been any real updates on Spencer Strider’s injury, and the thought now is that he will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

The Atlanta Braves X account wrote (on June 15):

“Following a consultation with Dr. Keith Meister today, RHP Spencer Strider will be shut down from throwing for four weeks and then undergo a follow-up MRI. Provided that scan is clear, he will then begin a throwing progression.”

It has been nearly seven weeks since that tweet, and Strider has still not begun a throwing progression.

As for his 2026 campaign, Strider has boasted an ERA of 5.31 with 46 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.36.

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