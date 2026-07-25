Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Decision Before Orioles Game

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles (in Maryland).

The Braves are coming off a 7-6 win on Friday night.

Jim Jarvis was not in the lineup.

That said, he had one RBI and one run in one at-bat.

Jake Rill of MLB.com wrote (on Friday): “Braves take a 4-3 lead over Orioles in the top of the 10th inning on this fielder’s choice grounder by Jim Jarvis. They end up with runners on 2nd and 3rd and no outs because of an errant throw by Jackson Holliday.”

Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/25 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS B. Elder SP”

Jarvis is back in the lineup (and hitting 9th) on Saturday.

He is in the middle of his rookie year.

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .286 with 16 hits, one home run, eight RBIs and eight runs in 18 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@BraveYardShift: “Jarvis back at SS #BravesCountry”

@WaldrepSplitter: “Predictions for tonight: Elder 6 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 ER Baldwin HR, 2 RBI Riley 2 RBI Jarvis 1 RBI Braves win 5-4”

@PerezIsKing: “Big Texas and Jimmy Baseball!”

@sthrnsport: “jarvis at shortstop😁”

@zekyle_: “Jimmy baseball 🔥”

@ATLYeet: “Jimmy Baseball back where he belongs. Please leave it that way.”