Braves Predicted to Land Joe Ryan Before Trade Deadline Expires

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best teams in baseball, currently sitting atop the National League East division.
But the Braves do need a little more help, especially within the starting rotation. Atlanta has ace Chris Sale, but he can’t do everything alone.
The team does have Spencer Strider on the roster, but his injury history has been overly concerning. Strider is also likely to miss the remainder of the season due to injury, so Ryan could be a replacement in the rotation.
So with the MLB trade deadline just hours away from expiring, the Braves’ front office should be looking to make some moves. Atlanta had been linked with ace Tarik Skubal before he was traded, but there are other names who could move the needle for the Braves.
Joe Ryan to the Atlanta Braves?
One of which has long been a target of Atlanta: Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota has signaled that they prefer to keep Ryan, as the Twins look to make a playoff run. But if the Braves were to come to them with a strong enough trade package, the right-hander could be moved.
MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report put together some trade ideas ahead of the deadline, including the Braves going after Ryan.
“Even if the Braves whiffed on Skubal, they should see Joe Ryan as a pretty strong consolation prize. Having him and Sale start Games 1 and 2 in a playoff series would strike fear in opponents,” Rymer wrote.
“The question is whether Atlanta can offer a suitable package for Ryan, who would be under team control through 2027. They do have one advantage: the kind of young arms Minnesota could want back in a deal.”
Adding Ryan could help the Braves not only win the NL East, but become a true force in the postseason. This team is very good, but they lack quality depth behind Sale in the rotation.
Why Braves Should Target Joe Ryan
Pairing Sale with Ryan could offer the Braves one of the more lethal duos in baseball. Given that Atlanta will have to go up against some very strong pitching staffs in the postseason, having their own two aces could even the playing field.
In 22 starts this year, Ryan has posted a 3.52 ERA. The right-hander has continued his string of dominance this season, making his second straight All-Star team.
Ryan has a mutual option for next season at $13 million, making him one of the better bargains around the league. The Braves could then try to retain Ryan on a long-term deal, giving them an ace for the future.
With Sale getting older, Ryan could become the face of this Braves starting rotation moving forward. The right-hander has special stuff on the mound, and he could be the difference-maker that Atlanta has been looking for.
All in all, the Braves make a lot of sense for Ryan if the Twins were to make him available. But with Minnesota trying for the playoffs this year, Atlanta may have to come to them with an offer that they couldn’t refuse.
Braves Predicted to Land Joe Ryan Before Trade Deadline Expires