Braves Predicted to Land Joe Ryan Before Trade Deadline Expires

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best teams in baseball, currently sitting atop the National League East division.

But the Braves do need a little more help, especially within the starting rotation. Atlanta has ace Chris Sale, but he can’t do everything alone.

The team does have Spencer Strider on the roster, but his injury history has been overly concerning. Strider is also likely to miss the remainder of the season due to injury, so Ryan could be a replacement in the rotation.

So with the MLB trade deadline just hours away from expiring, the Braves’ front office should be looking to make some moves. Atlanta had been linked with ace Tarik Skubal before he was traded, but there are other names who could move the needle for the Braves.

Joe Ryan to the Atlanta Braves?

One of which has long been a target of Atlanta: Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has signaled that they prefer to keep Ryan, as the Twins look to make a playoff run. But if the Braves were to come to them with a strong enough trade package, the right-hander could be moved.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report put together some trade ideas ahead of the deadline, including the Braves going after Ryan.

“Even if the Braves whiffed on Skubal, they should see Joe Ryan as a pretty strong consolation prize. Having him and Sale start Games 1 and 2 in a playoff series would strike fear in opponents,” Rymer wrote.