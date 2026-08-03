Atlanta Braves Announce Major Chris Sale News Before Marlins Series

The Atlanta Braves are currently very active during MLB’s trade deadline. They have traded for Brent Suter, Bailey Falter, Lane Thomas, and Tyler Mahle, and there’s still nearly six hours until the final buzzer hits.

Chris Sale is obviously not going to be traded by the Braves, but ahead of the Braves’ next series with the Miami Marlins (starting on Tuesday), Major League Baseball revealed a piece of Chris Sale news.

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Chris Sale Named NL Pitcher of the Month

Chris Sale has been named NL Pitcher of the Month for July!!

An exciting (and well-deserved) accomplishment for the future Hall of Fame southpaw starter.

@MLB wrote (via X.com):

“Your AL and NL Pitchers of the Month for July: Dylan Cease: 36 IP, 46 Ks, 1.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP; Chris Sale: 27 IP, 34 Ks, 2.00 ERA, 0.81 WHIP”

@HarrisonSmaj added: “Chris Sale has been named the National League Pitcher of the Month for July Was 4-0 with a 2.00 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP and 34 K’s across five starts (27 IP)”

Simply put, that’s an extremely productive month of pitching for Chris Sale, and the Braves wouldn’t expect anything less from their ace, who should be garnering more CY Young attention.

In other Chris Sale news, he will not start against the Miami Marlins, but will instead be pushed back for the Braves’ weekend series with the New York Yankees

Looking at Chris Sale’s 2026 Season

Chris Sale has been everything and more for the Braves’ starting rotation this season.

Across 20 starts (117 IP), Chris Sale holds an ERA of 2.08 with 143 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.017.

He’s the clear Braves ace, and Atlanta will go as far as he can take them in the MLB playoffs.

Over 420.1 total innings with the Atlanta Braves, Sale has an ERA of 2.36, 3 MLB All-Star appearances, and one CY Young Award.

Sale has 2722 total strikeouts in his career, and he’s likely gunning for 3,000 before hanging up the cleats.

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