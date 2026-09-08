Ex-Atlanta Braves Pitcher Suddenly Released By Current MLB Team

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a series where they split two games with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Ex-Braves Pitcher Suddenly Released By Current Team

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Braves pitcher had been released by the Athletics.

MLB.com wrote: “Athletics released LHP José Suarez.”

Suarez had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

A’s Communications wrote (on September 2): “The A’s have selected RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated LHP José Suarez for assignment.”

Looking At Suarez

Suarez is in the middle of his 8th MLB season.

He has also had stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners (in addition to the Athletics and Braves).

Looking At The A’s

Looking At The Braves