WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Ha-Seong Kim #9 and Jose Suarez #54 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after a play against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game one of a split doubleheader at Nationals Park on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
He has also had stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners (in addition to the Athletics and Braves).
Looking At The A’s
Looking At The Braves
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Georgia.The Braves are coming off a series where they split two games with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.Ex-Braves Pitcher Suddenly Released By Current TeamAlso on Tuesday, news came out that a former Braves pitcher had been released […]
Ex-Atlanta Braves Pitcher Suddenly Released By Current MLB Team