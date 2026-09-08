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Ex-Atlanta Braves Pitcher Suddenly Released By Current MLB Team

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WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Ha-Seong Kim #9 and Jose Suarez #54 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after a play against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game one of a split doubleheader at Nationals Park on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a series where they split two games with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Ex-Braves Pitcher Suddenly Released By Current Team

GettyJosé Suarez #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Truist Park on March 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also on Tuesday, news came out that a former Braves pitcher had been released by the Athletics.

MLB.com wrote: “Athletics released LHP José Suarez.”

Suarez had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

A’s Communications wrote (on September 2): “The A’s have selected RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated LHP José Suarez for assignment.”

Looking At Suarez

GettyJosé Suarez #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the seventh inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on September 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Suarez is in the middle of his 8th MLB season.

He has also had stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners (in addition to the Athletics and Braves).

Looking At The A’s

Getty(L-R) Tommy White #47, Jeff McNeil #22 and Carlos Cortes #26 of the Athletics celebrate McNeil’ walk-off infield single scoring Donovan Walton to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 at Sutter Health Park on September 07, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Looking At The Braves

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on September 8, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Atlanta Braves Pitcher Suddenly Released By Current MLB Team

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