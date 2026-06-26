Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez News Before Giants Series

The Atlanta Braves are being hit with another piece of injury news before their series against the San Francisco Giants.

Atlanta has lost 10 of its last 13 games, and the pitching staff has taken a bit of a hit in multiple respects.

Before the Giants-Braves series, the Braves announced a Robert Suarez decision. Suarez had been dealing with an injury in his arm over the past week.

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Robert Suarez Heads to IL with Elbow Inflammation

The Atlanta Braves X account wrote (on 6/26):

“The #Braves today placed RHP Robert Suarez on the 15-day injured list, backdated to June 23, with right elbow inflammation, and recalled RHP Hurston Waldrep to Atlanta. The club also outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to Triple-A Gwinnett, and he elected free agency.”

So, when Hurston Waldrep appears in an MLB game, it will be his 2026 debut. Waldrep had been dealing with an elbow issue as well, but he’s cleared his rehab stint, and will now get a chance in the Majors. Braves pitcher JR Ritchie remains in AAA, so it’s unclear if Waldrep will be up as a reliever or starter.

As for the Robert Suarez news, it’s obviously a tough player to lose to the IL, and the hope is it isn’t too serious of an elbow injury, but the initial 15-day IL designation sets the potential for a longer stint if there are lingering looming issues. The Braves signed Robert Suarez to a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason as the biggest contract handed out by the team, and he’s had a very strong start to his first season in a Braves uniform.

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Robert Suarez This Season

CBSSports wrote (about Suarez’s injury, and when it happened):

“Suarez hasn’t pitched since last Friday due to what was originally described as forearm tightness, though further evaluation has since determined that the 35-year-old is dealing with an elbow issue. It remains unknown whether his injury is due to a structural issue, but more information about his return timeline could come out in the near future. Hurston Waldrep was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.”

Robert Suarez is a 2X MLB All-Star reliever with two consecutive seasons of 30+ saves. He won’t get 30 saves this season, as the Braves roll with Raisel Iglesias as their ninth-inning man, but Suarez is pretty much equally as important to the Atlanta bullpen.

As for his stats this season, Suarez holds an ERA of 0.56 over 32 innings pitched and four saves. His pWAR is 1.7 across 31 total appearances.

It was sort of an alarming decision when manager Walt Weiss didn’t opt to use Robert Suarez in a close game against Suarez’s former team, the San Diego Padres.

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