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Atlanta Braves Let Go Of World Series Champion Before Brewers Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a series where they dropped two straight games to the San Francisco Giants.

Ahead of Friday’s game, they announced that they had made a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves tonight acquired C Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Hunter Stratton. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated C Sandy León for assignment.”

Atlanta Braves Let Go Of World Series Champion

GettySandy León #9 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As part of the deal, the Braves let go of Sandy León.

He had been batting .091 with four hits in 21 games.

If León goes unclaimed on waivers, it’s possible he could still return to the team on a Minor League contract.

Social Media Reacts To León News

GettySandy Leon #9 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field after striking out in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the León news:

@BeaneaterB: “Yo, I like this move. Significant upgrade over Sandy.”

@ChoppinBravos: “Braves had to do something couldn’t keep sending Sandy out there. Bart isn’t much but he’s still a lot more offensively.”

@scottcoleman55: “Farewell ABS king, Sandy Leon Joey Bart’s at least a semi passable big league hitter who’s been pretty solid the last few seasons. Worth a shot (and of course this went down an hour after we finished recording the pod)”

@RozierHater: “For a team that started Sandy Leon at catcher Joey Bart will look like Cal Raleigh last year”

@ChadSoxThoughts: “Sandy Leon. Haven’t heard that name in awhile”

GettySandy Leon #9 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. 

León has also had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers over 14 seasons.

He helped the Red Sox win the World Series title in 2018.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East 46-27 record in 73 games.

They have gone 22-13 in 35 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Let Go Of World Series Champion Before Brewers Series

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