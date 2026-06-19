Atlanta Braves Let Go Of World Series Champion Before Brewers Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a series where they dropped two straight games to the San Francisco Giants.

Ahead of Friday’s game, they announced that they had made a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves tonight acquired C Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Hunter Stratton. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated C Sandy León for assignment.”

Atlanta Braves Let Go Of World Series Champion

As part of the deal, the Braves let go of Sandy León.

He had been batting .091 with four hits in 21 games.

If León goes unclaimed on waivers, it’s possible he could still return to the team on a Minor League contract.

Social Media Reacts To León News

Here’s what people were saying about the León news:

@BeaneaterB: “Yo, I like this move. Significant upgrade over Sandy.”

@ChoppinBravos: “Braves had to do something couldn’t keep sending Sandy out there. Bart isn’t much but he’s still a lot more offensively.”

@scottcoleman55: “Farewell ABS king, Sandy Leon Joey Bart’s at least a semi passable big league hitter who’s been pretty solid the last few seasons. Worth a shot (and of course this went down an hour after we finished recording the pod)”

@RozierHater: “For a team that started Sandy Leon at catcher Joey Bart will look like Cal Raleigh last year”

@ChadSoxThoughts: “Sandy Leon. Haven’t heard that name in awhile”

León has also had stints with the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers over 14 seasons.

He helped the Red Sox win the World Series title in 2018.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East 46-27 record in 73 games.

They have gone 22-13 in 35 games at home.