Atlanta Braves Manager Reacts To Team Trading For 7-Year MLB Player

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers (at home).

They are looking to go for the sweep after winning Saturday’s game by a score of 4-3.

Joey Bart made his first start for the Braves, finishing with no hits in three at-bats.

The 29-year-old catcher had been acquired in a trade earlier this week.

The Braves wrote (via X) on June 18: “The #Braves tonight acquired C Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for RHP Hunter Stratton. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated C Sandy León for assignment.”

Weiss Reacts

After Friday’s game, manager Walt Weiss was asked for his thoughts on Bart (via BravesVision).

Weiss: “Yeah, I like Joey. I like his presence. There’s good communication in between innings… I thought he took some really nice passes at the ball. He just missed a couple balls… He’s got big power. He’s certainly a threat, especially against left-handed pitching, but I like the presence, man. I like the way he looks back there and the way he operates.”

Looking At Bart

Bart (who is in his seventh season) had been batting .259 with 15 hits, two home runs, and 16 RBIs in 21 games for the Pirates.

He was the 2nd pick in the 2018 MLB Draft (out of Georgia Tech in Atlanta).

In addition to the Braves and Pirates, Bart has also had a four-year stint with the San Francisco Giants.

Jesús Cano of The Athletic wrote: “Joey Bart is wearing No. 16, the same number once donned by Brian McCann, the catcher Bart grew up idolizing. The Braves aren’t asking him to be the next McCann, but they do believe he can join the group of role players who have helped the Braves.”

Braves Right Now

Before their series with the Brewers, the Braves had been struggled over the last week.

That said, they are still at the top of the National League East with a 48-27 record in 75 games.

Following Sunday’s game with the Brewers, the Braves will head to California for a series with the San Diego Padres on Monday night.